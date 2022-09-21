Blue Water, Green Screen: Ivanka Trump Accused of CGI-ing Wakeboarding Video

Red wave or green screen?

Former first daughter Ivanka Trump made a splash online earlier this week after an Instagram clip depicting her wake surfing off of a boat in Miami, Fla., went viral for all the wrong reasons, with social media commenters accusing the entrepreneur of faking her day on the water.

On Sunday, September 18, the model shared a video of herself catching some waves, captioning the post with a series of water, rainbow and surfing emojis.