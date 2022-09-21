Blue Water, Green Screen: Ivanka Trump Accused of CGI-ing Wakeboarding Video
Red wave or green screen?
Former first daughter Ivanka Trump made a splash online earlier this week after an Instagram clip depicting her wake surfing off of a boat in Miami, Fla., went viral for all the wrong reasons, with social media commenters accusing the entrepreneur of faking her day on the water.
On Sunday, September 18, the model shared a video of herself catching some waves, captioning the post with a series of water, rainbow and surfing emojis.
Despite garnering a handful of compliments from her famous friends and colleagues — “Very impressive actually,” wrote @Nicoleskinofficial, “Amazing. See you in Palm Beach very soon,” added @julienfarel — not everyone was taken with Trump’s aquatic athleticism, with some accusing the star of green-screening the video.
“This looks like cgi,” quipped one fan in a comment that had garnered more than 450 likes.
“Funny how the buildings in the distance never get further away,” mused another.
These green screen accusations aren’t the only recent instance in which Trump has raised critics’ eyebrows. Just last week, the businesswoman and her husband, real estate mogul Jared Kushner, made headlines after allegedly upsetting Miami locals for the reportedly diva-like behavior they've been exhibiting since moving to the Sunshine State two years ago.
“Ivanka and Jared have been trying to get into the social scene in Miami, but there hasn’t been a warm welcome,” spilled an unknown insider, adding that the pair are “definitely still struggling to find their place.”
Aside from allegedly angering neighbors with their brash antics, reportedly bringing their pet pup on a dog-free beach and skirting rules at community events, it seems their home itself has also proved problematic.
“Neighbors must be annoyed with the state of their property and the constant noise and disruption,” an insider shared of the house the pair have been constructing in the locale’s ritzy Indian Creek Village.
“Ivanka and Jared’s mansion is an eyesore compared to the lavish properties it’s surrounded by, and the work won’t be completed for another year, if that," they continued. Trump and Kushner have resided in a luxe Surfside, Fla. condo as they await the completion of their home.