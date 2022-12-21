Ivanka Trump Spends Mother-Daughter Time With Arabella In Paris As Rumors Of Marital Woes With Jared Kushner Mount
Ivanka Trump spent some much-needed time alone with her daughter, Arabella, as rumors that she and Jared Kushner may be throwing in the towel run rampant.
The daughter of Donald Trump offered her more than 7.5 million Instagram followers a glimpse of their mother-daughter time in Paris for Hanukkah via Instagram on Monday, December 19.
Sharing a carousel of the two posing together in front of the Eiffel Tower as they smiled from ear-to-ear and holding hands at the Louvre Museum, Ivanka captioned her post with blue, white and black heart emojis.
Ivanka's time in Paris comes as she and Jared have reportedly been bickering non-stop behind closed doors. "It’s all falling apart," spilled an insider of the couple's 13-year marriage. "They’re always fighting and can barely contain their growing animosity for each other even when they appear in public."
“It’s a toxic situation right now,” they added of the duo, who shares Arabella, 11, Joseph, 9, and Theodore, 6.
As for what ignited the coparents' feud? According to the insider, things began going downhill when Ivanka's dad lost the 2020 presidential election.
“Jared recognized Donald had become radioactive, and he pushed Ivanka to abandon her father for the sake of their own reputations and the future of their children,” the source noted following Ivanka's November announcement confirming that she would be taking a step back from politics after the former POTUS declared his third run for presidency.
“They still have grand ambitions and consider themselves card-carrying power brokers. But Jared knew if Ivanka continued to stand by her dad, all of his big business connections would go out the window!” they added.
Ivanka apparently began rethinking her position with her dad after he failed to stop the January 6 riots, as the source explained, “Ivanka had a rotten time toward the end of her dad’s reign and in the many months that followed as the whole family was put through the wringer by the messy way it all ended."
Rumors that there was trouble in paradise for Ivanka and Jared were first sparked when they appeared distant and "cold" while attending a yacht party in Miami, Fla., in early December. It was soon after reported that they are putting their Miami condo up for sale with an asking price of $18.8 million.