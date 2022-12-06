Ivanka Trump & Jared Kushner Celebrate Son's Major Sports Milestone: 'Tee Ball Champ!'
Home run!
Ivanka Trump and her husband, Jared Kushner, enjoyed a leisurely trip to the ball game this weekend — the tee-ball game that is — cheering on their youngest son, 6-year-old Theodore, as his team won the local championship in their new residence of Miami, Fla.
On Sunday, December 4, Trump — who also shares Arabella, 11, and Joseph, 9, with the real estate mogul — took to Instagram with a series of adorable snaps celebrating the tot's sports milestone.
“Tee Ball champ !!” the former first daughter wrote alongside a sweet photo depicting her and Kushner posing with Theodore, a trophy in hand. The proud mama also shared another photo commemorating her son’s major accomplishment, showing him posing in the dugout while sporting his team’s uniform.
Tee-ball isn’t the only sport the famous brood have enjoyed recently. Late last month, Trump, Kushner and their three children seemingly swapped traditional American football for a new Thanksgiving pastime — international football — celebrating the November holiday by watching the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.
On Thursday, November 24, the fashion maven shared a handful of family photos from their day out in the Middle Eastern nation with her 7.5 million Instagram followers, including several showing them cheering on team Portugal — led by team captain Cristiano Ronaldo — in their opening match against Ghana.
Trump's youngest son got "into the World Cup spirit" and applauded the team to victory, with Portugal winning as Ronaldo made history, becoming the only player to score goals in five different World Cups.
Aside from Portugal, the group also watched Brazil take on Serbia, Trump sharing a photo of her kids posing in front of the field as the South American team won 2-0.