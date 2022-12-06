Ivanka Trump & Jared Kushner Celebrate Son's Major Sports Milestone: 'Tee Ball Champ!'

Home run!

Ivanka Trump and her husband, ​​Jared Kushner, enjoyed a leisurely trip to the ball game this weekend — the tee-ball game that is — cheering on their youngest son, 6-year-old Theodore, as his team won the local championship in their new residence of Miami, Fla.

On Sunday, December 4, Trump — who also shares Arabella, 11, and Joseph, 9, with the real estate mogul — took to Instagram with a series of adorable snaps celebrating the tot's sports milestone.