Ivanka Trump Works Out In Miami As Fans Slam Her For Not Speaking Out After Donald Trump's Controversial Dinner With Kanye West & Nick Fuentes — Photos
Ivanka Trump seemed to take some time to herself when she landed back in Miami in late November — just a few days after her father, Donald Trump, had dinner with Kanye West and white nationalist Nick Fuentes.
The blonde beauty, 41, sported a black top, black leggings and black sneakers as she made her way to her workout.
The entrepreneur and her husband, Jared Kushner, and their three kids, Arabella, Theodore and Joseph, just returned from Qatar, where they got to watch the World Cup.
"3 days, 4 matches, a ton of laughs and countless family memories made at the World Cup! ⚽️⚽️⚽️ #FIFAworldcup #FIFAworldcup2022," Ivanka captioned a photo of herself with her family at the game.
But people slammed Ivanka for not condemning her father's actions.
One person wrote, "Meanwhile, your dad is eating dinner with holocaust deniers and anti-semites… and you say NOTHING," while another said, "Been following your dad's dinner with a holocaust denier and antisemite? Seems even he is getting more extreme. No more dog whistles. There were good people on both sides. Can't you do something Ivanka to talk reason to him?"
A third person added, "While your father meets with an anti semite and a holocaust denier. Glad you had a good day though."
As OK! previously reported, the rapper, 45, met with Donald at his Mar-a-Lago estate. "I think the thing Trump was most perturbed about was me asking him to be my vice president. I think that was lower on the list of things that caught him off guard ... it was the fact that I walked in with intelligence. Trump is really impressed with Nick Fuentes," West said in a new video.
“This past week, Kanye West called me to have dinner at Mar-a-Lago,” Donald confirmed shortly after. “Shortly thereafter, he unexpectedly showed up with three of his friends, whom I knew nothing about. We had dinner on Tuesday evening with many members present on the back patio. The dinner was quick and uneventful. They then left for the airport.”
In another statement, Trump denied that he invited Fuentes over.
The “dinner meeting was intended to be Kanye and me only, but he arrived with a guest whom I had never met and knew nothing about," he said.