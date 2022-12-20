Ivanka Trump & Jared Kushner's Marriage Is 'Falling Apart' As Couple Is 'Always Fighting,' Insider Spills: 'It's A Toxic Situation'
Trouble in paradise? Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner's 13-year marriage may not last after all, as the two are bickering non-stop.
“It’s all falling apart,” an insider revealed to Radar. “They’re always fighting and can barely contain their growing animosity for each other even when they appear in public.”
“It’s a toxic situation right now,” added the source.
The pair, who share daughter Arabella, 11, and sons Joseph, 9, and Theodore, 6, first began feuding when Ivanka's father, Donald Trump, lost the 2020 presidential election.
“Jared recognized Donald had become radioactive, and he pushed Ivanka to abandon her father for the sake of their own reputations and the future of their children,” the source noted. “They still have grand ambitions and consider themselves card-carrying power brokers. But Jared knew if Ivanka continued to stand by her dad, all of his big business connections would go out the window!”
After Donald, 76, didn't stop people from storming the Capitol on January 6, 2021, the entrepreneur, 41, had to rethink things, which is why she stepped away from her father's campaign this time around.
“Ivanka had a rotten time toward the end of her dad’s reign and in the many months that followed as the whole family was put through the wringer by the messy way it all ended,” another source shared. “She saw firsthand how vicious and toxic the backbiting was and still is, and by the time came for her to step away she couldn’t do so fast enough.”
As OK! previously reported, Ivanka and Kushner sparked rift rumors when they appeared distant and "cold" while attending a yacht party in Miami, Fla., in early December.
“I never saw them interact. They stood in the same group, but almost as acquaintances,” an onlooker noted. “As they moseyed around the party, they kept their distance."
- Ivanka Trump & Jared Kushner Didn't Join Donald Trump's Presidential Campaign As They 'Don't Need' The Former POTUS Anymore
- Ivanka Trump & Jared Kushner To List Miami Condo For $18.8 Million As Rumors Of Marital Strife Swirl
- Ivanka Trump & Jared Kushner Spark Rift Rumors After Acting 'Cold' At Recent Miami Bash
“She had a very confident ‘night out on the town’ look and feel about her,” the insider added of the mom-of-three.
The duo then made headlines when it was revealed that their South Florida condo is set to be listed for $18.8 million.