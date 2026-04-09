Ivanka Trump Reveals Daddy Donald Gave Her a 2-Week Heads Up Before Running for President in 2016
April 9 2026, Published 11:49 a.m. ET
Ivanka Trump spoke with British entrepreneur Steven Bartlett on his podcast, "The Diary Of A CEO," where she confirmed that her father gave her his favorite time frame of just two weeks' notice before officially announcing his first run for president.
“In 2015, when you're 33, my age, you learn two weeks before he announces that he's going to announce that he wants to run for president. How do you receive that? Is there like an existential panic?” he asked.
“We came together as a family in Bedminster, and he shared with us his intention, and he asked me to introduce him, and I said to him I'm like, 'Well, are you really doing this?’" recalled the 44-year-old, eldest daughter of President Donald Trump, who lives in Miami Beach, Fla., with husband Jared Kushner and their three children.
“He was coming down the escalator, and I'm trying to like introduce him and give this speech. I'm like, 'Is he going to get up here?' It was so quick. But I think he had debated it in his mind for a long time, and then when he pulled the trigger, it was full steam,” she said.
“Life hasn't been the same since, in many respects,” the host said.
"No, it hasn't. But it's been an extraordinary ride. There have been highs, and there have been lows, but we've done a lot of living,” she replied.
Ivanka and Jared reported between $172 million and $640 million in outside income during their time working in the White House, according to an analysis of financial disclosures by the Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington (CREW).
Ivanka, who worked in her father’s first administration but stepped away from government during the second, announced her decision to permanently step back from political campaigning to focus on her family and personal business ventures, including developing a luxury resort in Albania.
Before politics, she was dabbling in fashion until her brand faced controversy regarding manufacturing practices, intellectual property claims (notably from Aquazzura) and issues with brand licensing.
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This rare interview didn’t fare very well on social media, with critics blasting the host for not asking the tough questions.
“Did you ask her about how corrupt her family is? Course you didn’t,” snapped one, while others condemned her father’s military actions in Iran and partnership with Israel.
“Girl, please, you and Jared family had locked you in, so stop the cap and quit with the croc tears the only reason she did this interview because it’s too much heat on Jared,” another noted, referring to her husband, who is facing intense scrutiny and a congressional probe regarding potential conflicts of interest.
Critics and lawmakers are questioning his dubious, dual role as an unofficial "peace envoy" for his father-in-law in the Middle East while soliciting billions for his private equity firm, Affinity Partners, specifically from Saudi Arabian investors.