Ivanka Trump Celebrates July 4th With Her 2 Sons After It's Revealed Dad Donald Made Lewd Comments About Her Body: Photos

The blonde beauty, 41, also recorded a video as son Theodore, 7, jumped off the diving board. It's unclear if her 11-year-old daughter, Arabella, or husband Jared Kushner, 42, were there as well.

The relaxing outing came just a few days after it was revealed that her father, Donald Trump, allegedly made comments about his daughter's body. The claims were made in a book written by Miles Taylor, the chief of staff to Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen during Trump's presidency.