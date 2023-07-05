OK Magazine
Ivanka Trump Celebrates July 4th With Her 2 Sons After It's Revealed Dad Donald Made Lewd Comments About Her Body: Photos

Source: @ivankatrump/instagram
Jul. 5 2023, Published 5:00 p.m. ET

Ivanka Trump had a fun family day on the Fourth of July.

The mother-of-three shared photos via her Instagram Story, revealing they spent the holiday at the pool, where her older son, Joseph, 9, took part in an "epic cardboard boat regatta."

img
Source: @ivankatrump/instagram

The blonde beauty, 41, also recorded a video as son Theodore, 7, jumped off the diving board. It's unclear if her 11-year-old daughter, Arabella, or husband Jared Kushner, 42, were there as well.

The relaxing outing came just a few days after it was revealed that her father, Donald Trump, allegedly made comments about his daughter's body. The claims were made in a book written by Miles Taylor, the chief of staff to Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen during Trump's presidency.

img
Source: @ivankatrump/instagram

"Aides said he talked about Ivanka's b******, her backside, and what it might be like to have s** with her, remarks that once led [former White House chief of staff] John Kelly to remind the president that Ivanka was his daughter," Taylor wrote in Blowback: A Warning to Save Democracy from the Next Trump. "Afterward, Kelly retold that story to me in visible disgust. Trump, he said, was 'a very, very evil man.'"

img
Source: @ivankatrump/instagram
As OK! reported, Ivanka will not be participating in her father's 2024 campaign.

"I do not plan to be involved in politics. While I will always love and support my father, going forward I will do so outside the political arena," she announced earlier this year. "I am grateful to have had the honor of serving the American people and I will always be proud of many of our Administration's accomplishments."

trump
Source: mega

An insider noted the former beauty queen is determined to keep her distance even though she's been upset over the ex-POTUS' two indictments.

"It has been a rough period for all of the Trump kids, but Ivanka has always been especially close to her father," the source explained to a news outlet. "She loves him, her kids love him, and they are still a close family. But Ivanka does not want to be involved with the legal issues. She is removed from it and has adapted well to Miami. Her whole family loves it,"

