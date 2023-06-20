OK Magazine
Ivanka Trump, Jared Kushner and Their Kids Celebrate Father's Day in New Jersey Without Donald Trump: Photos

ivanka trump jared kushner kids celebrate fathers day without donald trump
Source: @ivankatrump/instgram
By:

Jun. 20 2023, Published 12:30 p.m. ET

Ivanka Trump put the spotlight on husband Jared Kushner while celebrating Father's Day this year.

On Sunday, June 18, the couple and their three kids — Arabella, 11, Joseph, 9, and Theodore, 7 — sat down for a meal at the Time to Eat Diner in Bridgewater, NJ, but her own father, Donald Trump, was nowhere in sight.

Embedded Image
Source: @ivankatrump/instgram

The former pageant queen, 41, shared a few photos from their day via her Instagram Story, showing the kids sitting on the hood of their car, which was situated in the eatery's parking lot. Kushner, 42, was also in the snap, dressed casual in a white T-shirt, blue slacks and sneakers.

In another snap from the outing, Ivanka — dressed in a black tank, olive green pants and sandals — stood next to her husband while the tots sat atop their giant Ford truck.

ivanka trump jared kushner kids celebrate fathers day without donald trump
Source: @ivankatrump/instgram

"The best kind of Father’s Day dinner ... at an NJ diner!" the mother-of-three wrote alongside the photos.

Earlier in the day, she shared another Instagram post to honor her husband, uploading current day shots and throwbacks.

"Happy Father's Day, Jared! Today and every day, the kids and I celebrate the incredible father and loving partner you are," she penned. "Thank you for the countless ways you fill our lives with joy, guidance, and boundless love 💙✨🥰."

MORE ON:
Ivanka Trump
Though troubled Donald didn't appear to be included in the low-key festivties, Ivanka did honor him several days earlier when he turned 77 on June 14.

"Happy Birthday, Dad! You are an incredible father," she gushed on social media. "Your love, energy and strength inspire me every day. Wishing you a year filled with the happiness you deserve."

ivanka trump jared kushner kids celebrate fathers day without donald trump
Source: mega

As OK! reported, Ivanka celebrated the ex-POTUS' special day privately, but she's still not interested in working with him again.

"She loves him, her kids love him, and they are still a close family. But Ivanka does not want to be involved with the legal issues," an insider told a news outlet. "She is removed from it and has adapted well to Miami. Her whole family loves it."

