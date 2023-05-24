OK Magazine
Ivanka Trump Takes Son Joseph to Miami Heat Game as She Continues Keeping Her Distance From Troubled Dad Donald: Photos

Source: @ivankatrump/instagram
By:

May 24 2023, Published 2:30 p.m. ET

Ivanka Trump is continuing to live her life and turn a blind eye to dad Donald Trump's never-ending troubles.

On Tuesday, May 23, the blonde beauty spent some one-on-one time with 9-year-old son Joseph by whisking him off to the Miami Heat playoff game.

Source: @ivankatrump/instagram

"🔥🙌💥🏀⛹️‍♀️💫🔥#GAME4 WITH MY MVP!" she captioned photos from the NBA match, where the duo sat front row. The pair looked ready for summer in their outfits, with the former White House advisor rocking a sleeveless white frock and her eldest son wearing a white shirt.

The mom-of-three, 41, has been out and about in Miami ever since she and husband Jared Kushner, 42, revealed they would be putting politics aside to focus on raising their kids. The announcement came in November 2022 after the ex-POTUS made it clear he'll be running in the 2024 election.

Source: @ivankatrump/instagram

"I love my father very much. This time around, I am choosing to prioritize my young children and the private life we are creating as a family," said the retired pageant queen, who's also a mother to son Theodore, 6, and daughter Arabella, 11.

"I do not plan to be involved in politics. While I will always love and support my father, going forward I will do so outside the political arena," she added. "I am grateful to have had the honor of serving American people and will always be proud of many of our Administration’s accomplishments."

Source: mega

The statement didn't go over well with Donald, 76, who claimed he didn't want his daughter to be involved anyway.

"Contrary to Fake News reporting, I never asked Jared or Ivanka to be part of the 2024 Campaign for President and, in fact, specifically asked them not to do it — too mean and nasty with the Fake & Corrupt News and having to deal with some absolutely horrendous SleazeBags in the world of politics, and beyond," he wrote in a December 2022 Truth Social post.

Ivanka's move was a shock to her brothers Donald Jr., 45, and Eric, 39, with one insider telling a publication she's now "been declared persona non grata by all the other Trumps."

