Kimberly Guilfoyle Gushes Over Fiancé Donald Trump Jr. On His Birthday: 'You Are My Treasure'
Kimberly Guilfoyle couldn't help but gush over her fiancé, Donald Trump Jr., on his birthday.
"Simply the best! Happy Birthday and Happy Anniversary sweetheart. ♥️ You are my treasure! Love you to the moon and back. 😍 From our family to yours! Happy New Year! Much Love and God Bless! XO KG and Don 🙏@donaldtrumpjr ♥️♥️♥️," the TV personality, 53, captioned a slew of photos of herself with her man via Instagram.
Fans sent well-wishes to Donald Trump's son and his lady, who previously got engaged on New Year's Eve in 2020.
One person wrote, "Happy Anniversary and Happy Birthday! Wishing you all the best in 2023. ❤️," while another added, "Happy Birthday 🎈🎁🎂🎉 and Happy Anniversary 🍾🥂🌹!! You guys are such a beautiful couple!! And so well matched, but I miss seeing both of you on FOX🥲. Happy New Year!! 🎆."
A third person added, "Have an amazing New Year 🔥😍 Y’all look great!!!!"
For his part, Trump Jr., who shares children Kai, Donald John III, Tristan, Spencer and Chloe, with ex-wife Vanessa Trump, captioned a photo of himself with his kiddos and the star, writing, "Great way to spend a birthday. Half way to 90!!! @kimberlyguilfoyle."
As OK! previously reported, the duo have been enjoying the warm weather in Florida when they celebrated the holidays.
On Monday, December 26, Trump Jr., 45, and Guilfoyle were spotted at Trump International Golf Club West Palm Beach on Monday, December 26.
The two also posed for a photo in front of a Christmas tree.
The brunette beauty previously revealed what makes her relationship with Trump Jr. work.
"Don and I knew each other for years but when we went on one date years later that was it. Sparks. In fact, we have been together from that night on, happily ever after! Just simply, Don and I are a perfect match," she confessed.
"Don loves that I am traditional and yet fiercely independent. We are partners in this incredible journey they call life, and I totally love it!" she said. "We are similar in many ways and beautifully complement one another in other ways, a true yin and yang. We share the same inner passion and fighting spirit."