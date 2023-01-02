Kimberly Guilfoyle Gushes Over Fiancé Donald Trump Jr. On His Birthday: 'You Are My Treasure'

Fans sent well-wishes to Donald Trump's son and his lady, who previously got engaged on New Year's Eve in 2020.

One person wrote, "Happy Anniversary and Happy Birthday! Wishing you all the best in 2023. ❤️," while another added, "Happy Birthday 🎈🎁🎂🎉 and Happy Anniversary 🍾🥂🌹!! You guys are such a beautiful couple!! And so well matched, but I miss seeing both of you on FOX🥲. Happy New Year!! 🎆."

A third person added, "Have an amazing New Year 🔥😍 Y’all look great!!!!"