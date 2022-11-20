Relive A Few Of Ivanka Trump's Most Embarrassing Moments: Social Media Snafus, Failed Businesses & More
The apple doesn't fall far from the tree in the Trump family. While Donald Trump was the butt of countless jokes throughout his presidency, daughter Ivanka Trump has also endured her fair share of mishaps both in and out the White House.
Scroll down to relive some of her most awkward moments.
Diva-Like Behavior
As Trump and her husband, Jared Kushner, wait for construction on their home to be finished, they've been renting out a place in Miami — much to residents' dismay. One anonymous woman claimed the mom-of-three constantly breaks the rules, explaining how she once brought her dog into an area that didn't allow animals.
"She seems to be about — ‘I live in this little cocoon where the rules don’t apply to me’ — in her own little world," another local shared.
As OK! previously reported, their antics have annoyed so many people that they were allegedly blacklisted from the exclusive Indian Creek Country Club.
Giving Advice
Since the former pageant queen was born with a silver spoon in her mouth, the public was in disbelief when she wrote in her book, "Success isn't something that happens to you; you happen to it."
People also noted that many of her jobs, such as the one she was given in the White House, were only available to her because of her father.
Photoshop Accusations
Two months ago, the blonde beauty posted a video depicting her wakeboarding — but the odd clip was called out by countless Instagram users who insisted she was using a green screen and not actually hitting the waves.
Failed Clothing Line
In 2018, Trump officially shut down her eponymous clothing brand, claiming she wanted to focus on her career in Washington — however, prior to her announcement, multiple stores stopped carrying her attire. The shops, such as Nordstrom, claimed it wasn't a personal dig but admitted her sales were down.
"Each year we cut about 10% and refresh our assortment with about the same amount," a Nordstroms rep said. "In this case, based on the brand's performance we've decided not to buy it for this season."
Social Media Snafus
Twitter went wild in 2019 when she honored Boris Johnson for taking on the Prime Minister title, as she mistakenly referred to his country as the "United Kingston" instead of "United Kingdom."
Going Where She Doesn't Belong
Viral photos from 2019 showed the star inserting herself into conversations with prominent political figures at the G20 summit. Unsurprisingly, social media erupted in laughter after she appeared to be ousted from the group.
"It is sad but not shocking that the haters choose to attack Ivanka Trump, a senior advisor to the President, when she is promoting U.S. efforts to empower women through strategic partnerships with world leaders," a rep stated after the ordeal.