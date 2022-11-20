Relive A Few Of Ivanka Trump's Most Embarrassing Moments: Social Media Snafus, Failed Businesses & More

As Trump and her husband, Jared Kushner, wait for construction on their home to be finished, they've been renting out a place in Miami — much to residents' dismay. One anonymous woman claimed the mom-of-three constantly breaks the rules, explaining how she once brought her dog into an area that didn't allow animals.

"She seems to be about — ‘I live in this little cocoon where the rules don’t apply to me’ — in her own little world," another local shared.

As OK! previously reported, their antics have annoyed so many people that they were allegedly blacklisted from the exclusive Indian Creek Country Club.