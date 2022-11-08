'Look At The Mess The Trump Family Lineage Has Created!': Ivanka Trump Gets Roasted For Encouraging People To Go 'Vote' On Election Day
Ivanka Trump got roasted for encouraging people to cast their ballot on Election Day.
On Monday, November 7, the blonde beauty posted a snapshot of herself holding an "I Voted" sticker. "Vote !" she simply captioned the photo via Instagram.
However, some of her followers made it clear they're not happy with former President Donald Trump.
One person wrote, "You see what your family has done to 🇺🇸, how do you live with this?" while another added, "You have so many uneducated followers. Look at the mess the Trump family lineage has created. You're part of that. You're going to be in textbooks and be remembered for all the evil your family has done."
A third person stated, "Your father is not making the world more peaceful. So, tell him to be kind and not to divide."
Meanwhile, other users praised Donald, as they're hoping he will return to the White House in 2024.
One person said, "We need trump to come back. America and American people need him. vote RED," while another wrote, "Republicans and President Trump will win!"
Another person shared, "Beautiful family Trump ❤️❤️❤️."
As OK! previously reported, The Apprentice alum, 76, has yet to announce he's running for office again, but it seems likely he will share the news sooner than later.
But it sounds like Ivanka is not into the idea of her father being in charge for a second time.
"Ivanka pulled Donald aside at a family gathering and had a heart-to-heart with him. She said, ‘Please dad, don’t do it,’" an insider disclosed to OK! in August. "Ivanka detests the fact the spotlight is on her family and worries the impact it could have on her three children. Soon, the kids will be old enough to ask all about what’s going on with their grandfather. Ivanka cannot fathom having to answer their questions. It’s really sad."