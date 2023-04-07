Tiffany Trump Trying To Take Sister Ivanka's Role As Daddy Donald's Favorite Daughter After Eldest Removes Self From Politics, Spills Source

Tiffany Trump is ready to swoop in and take sister Ivanka's title as daddy's favorite daughter.

Between Ivanka stepping back from politics mere moments after Donald Trump announced his 2024 political campaign to her conspicuous absence from his post-indictment speech at Mara-a-Lago on Tuesday, April 4, it seems the 41-year-old has given up her role as the disgraced father's right-hand daughter — cue Tiffany's time to shine.