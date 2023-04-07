Tiffany Trump Trying To Take Sister Ivanka's Role As Daddy Donald's Favorite Daughter After Eldest Removes Self From Politics, Spills Source
Tiffany Trump is ready to swoop in and take sister Ivanka's title as daddy's favorite daughter.
Between Ivanka stepping back from politics mere moments after Donald Trump announced his 2024 political campaign to her conspicuous absence from his post-indictment speech at Mara-a-Lago on Tuesday, April 4, it seems the 41-year-old has given up her role as the disgraced father's right-hand daughter — cue Tiffany's time to shine.
Tiffany, 29, was reportedly front and center at her dad's first speech since he was slapped with 34 felony charges of falsifying business records in connection to an alleged hush money payment made to porn star Stormy Daniels,
“If you look at Tiffany’s history, she has never really been involved in the political stuff,” but now, “Tiffany is trying to be the supportive daughter," an insider pointed out to a news publication.
“This could be her way to get closer to her father,” speculated the source.
Tiffany is the only child Donald shares with ex-wife Marla Maples.
Known for being somewhat absent, or overlooked, throughout her father's White House career, Tiffany did appear at the 2016 and 2020 Republican National Convention. She was also in attendance for Donald's swearing-in and a few other political events in support of 45.
On the other hand, Ivanka was a constant presence on the campaign trail and served as the embattled politician's advisor during his time in office.
- Kimberly Guilfoyle Celebrates Valentine's Day With 'Honey' Donald Trump Jr. As Tense Relationship With Ivanka Carries On
- Kimberly Guilfoyle Sparks Backlash After Donning Bizarre Dress To Tiffany Trump's Wedding
- Bad Blood? Ivanka Trump Cuts Out Donald Trump Jr.'s Girlfriend Kimberly Guilfoyle From Tiffany Trump's Wedding Photos
Tiffany likely first saw the window of opportunity open when Ivanka announced in November 2022 that she was removing herself from politics — a move that was rumored to have to do with saving her marriage with Jared Kushner — saying in a statement: “I love my father very much. This time around, I am choosing to prioritize my young children and the private life we are creating as a family. I do not plan to be involved in politics.”
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
Around the time, an insider spilled: “Jared recognized Donald had become radioactive, and he pushed Ivanka to abandon her father for the sake of their own reputations and the future of their children."
And while Tiffany may be happy with her older sister's move away from politics, Ivanka's brothers, Donald Jr., 45, and Eric, 39, reportedly found her latest actions to be a betrayal to the family.
"The result is Ivanka has been declared persona non grata by all the other Trumps," said a recent source, noting Ivanka and Jared's choice to voluntarily testify at the January congressional committee regarding the January 6 attack on the Capitol only made matters worse.
"Donald was furious with Ivanka," insisted the insider. "Donnie and Eric considered her testimony a betrayal."
Page Six spoke to sources about Tiffany eyeing the coveted favorite daughter role.