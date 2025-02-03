or
Ivanka Trump Shows Off Her Toned Tummy as She Hits the Gym: 'Feeling Stronger'

ivanka trump
Source: MEGA

Ivanka Trump showed off her toned belly in a mirror selfie taken during her workout.

By:

Feb. 3 2025, Published 7:32 a.m. ET

Ivanka Trump is putting in the work!

President Donald Trump’s daughter showed off her fit physique in a new Instagram post, snapping a mirror selfie mid-workout in what looked like her home gym.

Dressed in a white sports bra, navy blue workout shorts and a pair of white On Cloud X sneakers with black laces, Ivanka looked ready to crush her fitness goals.

Source: @ivankatrump/Instagram
“Sticking to New Year’s resolutions isn’t easy — only 23% of people make it past the first week,” Ivanka began in the caption. "[I’ve fallen into that category many, many times!] But every day is a new opportunity to show up and stay committed. Feeling stronger and more motivated as February begins —let’s keep going! 🦾."

ivanka trump workout
Source: @ivankatrump/Instagram

The mother-of-three shared her toned tummy in a mirror selfie via Instagram.

She wrapped up the post with a simple mantra, stating: “Strong body / Strong mind!”

Naturally, her fans flooded the comments with praise.

“Our first daughter looking fit and fabulous!!❤️❤️❤️❤️💪🏼💪🏼💪🏼💪🏼,” one follower gushed.

Another chimed in, “Leading the way, Ivanka 🩵✨ your commitment to being the best version of yourself is so inspiring! Love that you’re sharing more of your habits and lifestyle! Motivating AF 🫶.”

“You go girl! Love you and your dad and the whole Trump family!!!” another added, while one fan kept it short and sweet, writing, “💪❤️🔥.”

ivanka trump workout gym
Source: @ivankatrump/Instagram

Aside from her intense workout routine, Ivanka Trump also loves 'spending time outdoors' with her kids.

Her fitness update comes after she recently shared the secret behind her toned body in an Instagram video.

The clip featured the mom-of-three powering through a mix of exercises, highlighting her intense routine.

Ivanka Trump

“Hi Everyone! I’ve been getting a lot of questions about my workout routine since I reposted a video with my trainer, so I thought I’d share a bit about my fitness journey,” she wrote in the caption.

Like many women, Ivanka admitted she used to focus mostly on “cardio, yoga and Pilates," but after moving to Miami, she made a major shift to weightlifting and resistance training — and the results have been game-changing.

ivanka trump workout upper body
Source: @ivankatrump/Instagram

Ivanka Trump is committed to achieving a 'strong body.'

“I believe in a strength training approach built on foundational, time-tested and simple movements — Squats, Deadlifts, Hinges, Pushes and Pulls. These are the cornerstones of my workout, emphasizing functional strength for life,” she shared.

“Prioritizing form is essential; only then do I add weight. This ensures a safe and steady progression while maintaining the integrity of each movement. I incorporate mobility work within my sessions to enhance range of motion,” she continued. "Weightlifting has enhanced not just my strength but my overall athleticism and resilience."

ivanka trump workout weight training
Source: @ivankatrump/Instagram

The blonde babe revealed that she enjoys doing 'strength training.'

For Ivanka, it’s not just about lifting, as her diet plays a big role, too.

“Also new for me but critical to my progress has been increasing my protein intake dramatically. I now consume between 30-50 grams of protein a meal. It works… I’ve never been stronger!” she exclaimed.

On top of weight training, she still “enjoys a weekly yoga session and loves spending time outdoors with my kids and friends playing sports — whether it’s surfing, padel tennis, swimming in the ocean, wake surfing, Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu, hiking, walking or golf.”

She concluded by telling her fans, “Here’s to pushing boundaries and embracing new challenges together! ✨🏋️🥰.”

