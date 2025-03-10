Ivanka Trump Stuns in Sparkly Outfit for Night Out in New York City: See the Sultry Photos
Ivanka Trump isn’t afraid to switch up her style!
The blonde babe turned heads in mid-March, stepping out for a glamorous night in New York City.
“Saturday in the City 🏙️ Got my boot to boot! 😂,” she captioned the post, referring to a recent injury.
In the photo, Trump posed in front of a mirror, rocking a fitted, knee-length dress with a striking geometric crisscross neckline and intricate beading. The shimmery silver-and-black number featured vertical embellishments and floral appliqués along the lower half, accentuating her curves.
She completed the look with classic black heels, a sleek low ponytail and soft glam makeup as her dangling earrings added just the right touch of elegance.
Naturally, fans flooded the comments with praise.
“You look absolutely gorgeous and the dress is perfect! Enjoy your evening,” one follower gushed.
“Gorgeous, you and the dress. It suits you very well,” another chimed in.
A third wrote, “Looks like you're getting ready to have a blast, Ivanka! Enjoy the city vibes! ❤️.”
“Omg, I love that dress so much. Art deco vibes,” someone else added.
Trump’s recent style choices have been garnering attention as she balances her time between Florida, New York City and Washington, D.C.
Most recently, she attended President Donald Trump’s joint session of Congress in a stunning navy tweed suit by Oscar de la Renta. The structured ensemble featured orchid appliqués and bold shoulders, cinching perfectly at the waist.
- Ivanka Trump Is a Catch! See Sultry Photos of Donald Trump's Eldest Daughter
- Ivanka Trump Wears Strapless White Top and Matching Skirt While Attending Miami Beach Party With Husband Jared Kushner: Photos
- Ivanka Trump Gets Dolled Up to Party in Vegas With Kim Kardashian and More Stars, Husband Jared Kushner Nowhere in Sight: Photos
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
She showcased the look on social media, styling her signature blonde locks in soft waves with a side part. For her makeup, she opted for a flawless mix of a subtle smokey eye and a matte pink lip.
Ivanka’s Miami outings have also been a fashion moment in themselves, as she’s been spotted rocking vibrant minidresses, chic jumpsuits and statement jewelry.
Ivanka seems to be more relaxed since stepping away from the political world.
“I love my father very much. This time around I am choosing to prioritize my young children and the private life we are creating as a family. I do not plan to be involved in politics,” she posted via social media in 2022.
She even doubled down in a recent interview, saying, “I love policy and impact. I hate politics and unfortunately, the two are not separable. There’s a darkness in that world that I don’t really want to welcome into mine.”
Despite her insistence on staying out of her father's world, she’s been right by his side at major events in recent months, including the Republican National Convention and his January inauguration. She was also seen attending Super Bowl LIX alongside her father in February.