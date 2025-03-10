NEWS Ivanka Trump Stuns in Sparkly Outfit for Night Out in New York City: See the Sultry Photos Source: MEGA Ivanka Trump dazzled in a sparkly ensemble for a night out in New York City.

Article continues below advertisement

Ivanka Trump isn’t afraid to switch up her style! The blonde babe turned heads in mid-March, stepping out for a glamorous night in New York City.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @ivankatrump/Instagram Ivanka Trump shared a glamorous mirror selfie before her night out in NYC.

Article continues below advertisement

“Saturday in the City 🏙️ Got my boot to boot! 😂,” she captioned the post, referring to a recent injury. In the photo, Trump posed in front of a mirror, rocking a fitted, knee-length dress with a striking geometric crisscross neckline and intricate beading. The shimmery silver-and-black number featured vertical embellishments and floral appliqués along the lower half, accentuating her curves.

Article continues below advertisement

Article continues below advertisement

She completed the look with classic black heels, a sleek low ponytail and soft glam makeup as her dangling earrings added just the right touch of elegance.

Article continues below advertisement

Naturally, fans flooded the comments with praise. “You look absolutely gorgeous and the dress is perfect! Enjoy your evening,” one follower gushed. “Gorgeous, you and the dress. It suits you very well,” another chimed in. A third wrote, “Looks like you're getting ready to have a blast, Ivanka! Enjoy the city vibes! ❤️.” “Omg, I love that dress so much. Art deco vibes,” someone else added.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @ivankatrump/Instagram The blonde babe wore a fitted dress with shimmering embellishments.

Article continues below advertisement

Trump’s recent style choices have been garnering attention as she balances her time between Florida, New York City and Washington, D.C. Most recently, she attended President Donald Trump’s joint session of Congress in a stunning navy tweed suit by Oscar de la Renta. The structured ensemble featured orchid appliqués and bold shoulders, cinching perfectly at the waist.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Article continues below advertisement

She showcased the look on social media, styling her signature blonde locks in soft waves with a side part. For her makeup, she opted for a flawless mix of a subtle smokey eye and a matte pink lip.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @ivankatrump/Instagram Ivanka Trump has been turning heads with her recent fashion choices.

Article continues below advertisement

Ivanka’s Miami outings have also been a fashion moment in themselves, as she’s been spotted rocking vibrant minidresses, chic jumpsuits and statement jewelry. Ivanka seems to be more relaxed since stepping away from the political world.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA The matriarch, who previously insisted she’s staying out of politics, continues to attend major events.

Article continues below advertisement

“I love my father very much. This time around I am choosing to prioritize my young children and the private life we are creating as a family. I do not plan to be involved in politics,” she posted via social media in 2022. She even doubled down in a recent interview, saying, “I love policy and impact. I hate politics and unfortunately, the two are not separable. There’s a darkness in that world that I don’t really want to welcome into mine.”