Donald Trump Jr. Sends Birthday Wishes To 'Princess' Kimberly Guilfoyle: '29 Only Comes Once Or Twice'

Embedded Image
Source: mega
By:

Mar. 10 2023, Published 10:15 a.m. ET

Donald Trump Jr. couldn't help but get all gushy on Kimberly Guilfoyle's big day.

"Happy birthday to the best broad ever @kimberlyguilfoyle (inside joke but she knows that’s the highest form of compliment ever!) so relax Karens. 29 only comes once or twice so enjoy it princess. I love you. ❤️," the 45-year-old captioned a slew of photos via Instagram on Thursday, March 9.

Of course, people loved seeing the duo together. One person wrote, "Kimberly is the best!!!!" while another said, "Love everything about this from the pics to the captions! ❤️😂."

A third person said, "Happy Birthday, beautiful person! @kimberlyguilfoyle ❤️🎉 😘."

screen shot at am
Source: @donaldtrumpjr/Instagram
As OK! previously reported, when it was the political guru's birthday in December, she went out of the way to praise him via social media.

"Simply the best! Happy Birthday and Happy Anniversary sweetheart. ♥️ You are my treasure! Love you to the moon and back. 😍 From our family to yours! Happy New Year! Much Love and God Bless! XO KG and Don 🙏@donaldtrumpjr ♥️♥️♥️," the TV personality, 54, captioned a slew of photos of herself with her man via Instagram.

Earlier this year, Guilfoyle also gave a shout-out to her man on Valentine's Day.

"Valentine’s Day with my honey! ♥️🙏🤗 @donaldjtrumpjr," she captioned a photo of the two together.

MORE ON:
Donald Trump Jr.
The couple, who got engaged in 2020, have yet to tie the knot, but it sounds like they're ready for the next chapter of their lives together.

"Don and I knew each other for years but when we went on one date years later that was it. Sparks. In fact, we have been together from that night on, happily ever after! Just simply, Don and I are a perfect match," she confessed.

screen shot at am
Source: @donaldtrumpjr/Instagram

"Don loves that I am traditional and yet fiercely independent. We are partners in this incredible journey they call life, and I totally love it!" she said. "We are similar in many ways and beautifully complement one another in other ways, a true yin and yang. We share the same inner passion and fighting spirit."

OK! Logo

