NEWS Ivanka Trump's 'Bad' Hair Extensions Exposed at Super Bowl LIX: 'Money Can't Buy You Taste Clearly' Source: MEGA Ivanka Trump attended Super Bowl LIX with her father, Donald.

Oops! Ivanka Trump's hairstyle secret was exposed at Super Bowl LIX. Social media users are still chatting about some of the most viral moments from Sunday's big game — including the time President Donald Trump and the White House's official Instagram accounts shared a video accidentally revealing his daughter Ivanka's hair extensions on February 9.

Source: @potus/Instagram Social media users noticed Ivanka Trump's hair extensions in a video shared to the POTUS' Instagram account.

"Super Bowl LIX," the POTUS' post was simply captioned alongside a video of Ivanka and Donald clapping as a large American flag was displayed on the field at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, La. For the sporting event, the president wore his typical navy blue suit and red tie combination, while Ivanka wore a sophisticated white tank top and trouser set.

The 43-year-old first daughter wore her straight blonde hair fully down for the matchup, though viewers on social media weren't fans of the style. In the comments section of the upload, people were quick to call out the hair extensions they saw peeking out of Ivanka's scalp.

Source: @potus/Instagram One hater called Ivanka Trump's hair extensions 'horrible.'

"Some bad hair extensions there," one online troll snubbed, as another individual noted: "I could see her hair extensions." In response to the second individual's comment, a third hater exclaimed: "Yesss!!! I was looking for someone to see what I saw 👀 🤣😳."

"You can def tell where her hair begins & stop[s] bald headed a-- 😂😂😂," a fourth critic mocked, while an additional Instagram user declared, "those extensions are HORRIFIC 😂. Money can’t buy you taste clearly." "Major mistakes with her extensions .😮 😂 So vain," someone else said.

Source: MEGA Ivanka Trump supported her father, Donald Trump, at his Inauguration Day festivities in January.

However, a few Trump supporters jumped to Donald's daughter's defense, with one fan insisting: "Everyone has hair extensions now. No big deal unless you make it one." Ivanka has made a few appearances with her father so far in 2025.

Last month, she supported her dad at his inauguration on Monday, January 20, after announcing she was stepping away from politics in November 2022. She also made an appearance at Donald's Liberty Ball later that evening alongside her husband, Jared Kushner.

Source: MEGA Ivanka Trump announced she was stepping down from politics in November 2022.

Aside from buzz about Ivanka's extensions, Donald's attendance at the 2025 Super Bowl caused quite the stir, as he was the first president to ever attend the NFL championship game in United States history. Super Bowl LIX champion Jalen Hurts was asked his thoughts on the Republican leader coming to the game during a press conference ahead of the matchup.

"He's welcome to do what he wants," the Philadelphia Eagles quarterback said before answering, "no ma'am," to a reporter asking if he felt any added pressure to play well with the president watching. Meanwhile, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes said he thought it was "cool" to have Donald in attendance.