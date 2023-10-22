Is Ivanka Trump 'Afraid' to Testify at Donald Trump's Fraud Trail? Former First Daughter Dodges Questions While Leaving Kim Kardashian's Birthday Party
On Friday, October 22, Ivanka Trump was spotted by reporters in Beverly Hills as she left Kim Kardashian’s 43rd birthday bash.
While exiting the venue one journalist asked the former former First Daughter if she was “afraid” to testify at Donald Trump’s New York fraud trial. However, Ivanka ignored the question, climbed into her car and closed the door behind her.
Ivanka is currently scheduled to testify in the $250 million civil fraud lawsuit brought against the ex-commander-in-chief and the Trump Organization by New York Attorney General Letitia James last year.
The 41-year-old’s legal team has seemingly attempted to try and prevent her from having to testify. They argued she should not have to take the stand because she is no longer a defendant in the case and no longer lives in New York.
Meanwhile, Ivanka’s dad recently received punishment from the fraud trial judge Arthur Engoron, as he was charged $5,000 for violating the gag order issued on the case.
"Make no mistake: future violations, whether intentional or unintentional, will subject the violator to far more severe sanctions," Arthur said in the court filing.
The fine was issued after Trump bashed the Attorney General and the judge via social media on Friday, October 20.
The ex-prez claimed Authur was a “Trump hating judge” who does “whatever James demands.”
Prior to this, on Thursday, October 19, Donald had shared a longer rant about the duo.
“The New York State A.G., Letitia James, who sued me on a Statute NEVER USED BEFORE for such a case, had a bad day in the RIGGED trial going on in Lower Manhattan,” he fumed.
“This trial is a giant Democrat Scam, with a Trump/Developer hating Judge who does whatever Letitia demands,” he continued. “He is totally afraid of her, but fortunately has been overturned on many occasions by the Court of Appeals, including in our case, WHICH DECISION HE REFUSES TO EVEN ACKNOWLEDGE.”
“Businesses are watching this Witch Hunt Trial and moving out of New York – And definitely not moving in!” Donald concluded.
As OK! previously reported, Donald and Ivanka’s relationship has been on thin ice since it was revealed she had a close relationship with former MI6 Agent Christopher Steele.
Earlier this week, Steele testified that he had a friendship with Ivanka, though he shared she "had not disclosed" this to her dad.
"I informed them that I had in fact had a friendship and professional relationship with Ivanka Trump . . . for several years," he said, adding that when Donald found out it "severely damaged their relationship."
