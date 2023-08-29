Ivanka Trump and Husband Jared Kushner 'Don't Have a Care in the World' as Donald Drowns in Arrests: Source
Even the Miami heat won't make Donald Trump's family break a sweat about his abundance of arrests within the last six months.
Though the president's numerous charges from four different indictments could theoretically result in the 77-year-old facing time in prison, his loved ones are certain that won't happen.
"Everyone knows he’s not going to jail. No one is worried," a source spilled to a news publication regarding Trump's family members — specifically noting his daughter Ivanka Trump's carefree life away from politics.
"She's all over the place down here, always out and about," the insider said of the 41-year-old, who has kept mum about the matter on social media, but hasn't felt the need to keep a low profile down in Florida.
"They're definitely not hiding. They live right on the beach," the confidante confessed of the mom-of-three and her husband, Jared Kushner, 41 — who have been living in a luxurious condo complex with their daughter Arabella, 12, as well as their sons Joseph, 9, and Theodore, 7, while their $24 million waterfront property remains under construction.
"They seem like they don't have a care in the world," the source noted of Jared and Ivanka, who announced her decision to step away from politics last year.
Donald's legal woes and controversial presidency have even made Ivanka feel closer than ever to sister Tiffany Trump, 29, who also resides in the Sunshine State in Palm Beach with her husband, Michael Buolos, 26.
The insider explained: "They used to not get along but now they’re bonded over their shared trauma of being the most hated kids in America. Going through that experience with their dad as president was awful for them, they hated it. People were so cruel. Especially about Tiffany’s looks."
As their father campaigns for a second term as president, Ivanka and Tiffany have opted to support him from the sidelines.
"They want nothing to do with politics this time around, they never want to go through that again. They just want to chill in Miami," the insider concluded of the former first daughters — who seem to be successfully sticking to their plan thus far.
People spoke to a source about Ivanka and Tiffany's lack of concern regarding Donald's legal troubles.