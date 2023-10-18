Donald Trump's Relationship With Ivanka Was 'Severely Damaged' After He Discovered She Was Close Friends With 'Lowlife' Christopher Steele

The ex MI6 agent's 35-page document, also known as the Trump–Russia dossier, was obtained and later published by a news outlet in 2017. Following its release, Donald repeatedly took to social media to slam Christopher and the alleged intelligence findings detailed in the dossier.

"The big story that the Fake News Media refuses to report is lowlife Christopher Steele’s many meetings with Deputy A.G. Bruce Ohr and his beautiful wife, Nelly," he tweeted in 2018. "It was Fusion GPS that hired Steele to write the phony & discredited Dossier, paid for by Crooked Hillary & the DNC."

The following year, he posted, "Wow! FBI made 11 payments to Fake Dossier’s discredited author, Trump hater Christopher Steele ... The Witch Hunt has been a total fraud on your President and the American people! It was brought to you by Dirty Cops, Crooked Hillary and the DNC."