Donald Trump's Relationship With Ivanka Was 'Severely Damaged' After He Discovered She Was Close Friends With 'Lowlife' Christopher Steele

Source: mega
By:

Oct. 18 2023, Published 6:08 p.m. ET

Former MI6 Agent Christopher Steele testified in London that his friendship with Ivanka Trump may have inadvertently thrown a wrench in her relationship with daddy Donald.

Christopher made the comments on Tuesday, October 17, after the embattled former POTUS sued the ex-agent's company, Orbis Business Intelligence, for allegedly breaking U.K. data protection laws by publishing a dossier detailing the 77-year-old's alleged encounters with certain Russian officials.

Source: mega

Ivanka and Donald Trump's relationship allegedly took a nosedive after the ex-prez found out about one of her friendships.

Christopher and Ivanka had reportedly been friends for many years — unbeknownst to her father. Prior to the court proceedings, the 59-year-old claimed, "if anything he was 'favorably disposed' toward the Trump family."

On Tuesday, Steele testified it was his understanding that the former first daughter "had not disclosed" their relationship to the ex-prez.

Source: mega

The former MI6 agent believed Donald Trump's 'vindictive' conduct toward him was because of his friendship with Ivanka.

"I informed them that I had in fact had a friendship and professional relationship with Ivanka Trump . . . for several years," Steele said in his statement on Tuesday, noting that when Donald heard the news, it "severely damaged their relationship."

Christopher also claimed that the controversial politician's "vindictive and vexatious conduct" toward him may have been due to his anger over his friendship with his daughter.

Source: mega

The Trump–Russia dossier was obtained and published by a news outlet in 2017.

The ex MI6 agent's 35-page document, also known as the Trump–Russia dossier, was obtained and later published by a news outlet in 2017. Following its release, Donald repeatedly took to social media to slam Christopher and the alleged intelligence findings detailed in the dossier.

"The big story that the Fake News Media refuses to report is lowlife Christopher Steele’s many meetings with Deputy A.G. Bruce Ohr and his beautiful wife, Nelly," he tweeted in 2018. "It was Fusion GPS that hired Steele to write the phony & discredited Dossier, paid for by Crooked Hillary & the DNC."

The following year, he posted, "Wow! FBI made 11 payments to Fake Dossier’s discredited author, Trump hater Christopher Steele ... The Witch Hunt has been a total fraud on your President and the American people! It was brought to you by Dirty Cops, Crooked Hillary and the DNC."

Source: mega

A source claimed Ivanka is purposely distancing herself from her father's legal woes.

This isn't the first time there's been gossip surrounding Ivanka and Donald's relationship. As OK! previously reported, the 41-year-old businesswoman is reportedly distancing herself from her father's snowballing legal woes.

"It has been a rough period for all of the Trump kids, but Ivanka has always been especially close to her father," a source explained earlier this year. "She loves him, her kids love him, and they are still a close family. But Ivanka does not want to be involved with the legal issues. She is removed from it."

Source: OK!

The Times of London reported Christopher Steele's courtroom testimony.

