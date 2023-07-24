Carefree Ivanka Trump Learns to Fly a Helicopter as Dad Donald Trump Faces Third Possible Indictment
Ivanka Trump is flying high while dad Donald Trump faces mounting legal woes.
On Sunday, July 23, the mother-of-three shared an Instagram video in which she was piloting a helicopter — while dressed in a white and multicolored designer frock, of course.
"Learning to fly 🚁," she captioned the video, which depicted her in the captain's seat while going over the water. The former pageant queen smiled as she calmly held onto the control stick.
The blonde beauty's supporters cheered her on via the comments section, with one writing, "Love this!!! You look to be totally enjoying it and feeling pretty proud. As you should."
"I love how you are learning in a dress!!!" admitted another, with a third commenting, "Wow, amazing and impressive! How fun."
While Ivanka, 41, and her husband, Jared Kushner, 42, focus on raising their children in Miami, Fla., the former POTUS has been in a world of trouble.
After two indictments, the businessman, 77, is now facing a third in relation to the January 6 Capitol riots.
"Deranged Jack Smith, the prosecutor with Joe Biden’s DOJ, sent a letter (again, it was Sunday night!) stating that I am a TARGET of the January 6th Grand Jury investigation, and giving me a very short 4 days to report to the Grand Jury, which almost always means an Arrest and Indictment," Trump wrote via Truth Social on Tuesday, July 18.
"They have now effectively indicted me three times (the DOJ staffed and runs the D.A.’s office in Manhattan), with a probably fourth coming from Atlanta, where the DOJ are in strict, and possibly illegal coordination with the District Attorney, whose record on murder and other violent crime is abysmal," the father-of-five continued, referencing how he's being investigated for allegedly calling Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger and asking him to "find" votes to overturn the 2020 presidential election.
"THIS WITCH HUNT IS ABOUT ELECTION INTERFERENCE AND A COMPLETE AND TOTAL POLITICAL WEAPONIZATION OF LAW ENFORCEMENT! It is a very sad and dark period for our Nation!" Donald concluded his social media post.
As OK! reported, Ivanka previously announced she would no longer be involved in her father's campaign for the 2024 election.