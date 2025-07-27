NEWS Ivanka Trump Causes Security Alarm at Jeff Bezos' Wedding With Revealing Photo Source: @ivankatrump/INSTAGRAM Ivanka Trump caused a security stir at Jeff Bezos' wedding by sharing a revealing photo. OK! Staff July 27 2025, Published 6:00 p.m. ET

Article continues below advertisement

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner attended Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez’s wedding as guests.

Article continues below advertisement

The star-studded, three-day affair in Venice, which carries a hefty $48 million price tag, faced a sudden venue change due to local protests and escalating global tensions following a recent U.S. strike on Iran.

Article continues below advertisement

Ivanka shared a playful post on X, featuring a photo of her hotel room alongside several images of herself and husband Jared Kushner dressed for the occasion.

Article continues below advertisement

"Ready to celebrate the love story of our friends, Lauren Sanchez and @JeffBezos," she wrote, but one of the images — showcasing a white door with the room number and "Dolce Vita" inscribed — ignited concerns among social media users.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @ivankatrump/INSTAGRAM Ivanka Trump posted one image that sparked concern over revealing her hotel room.

Article continues below advertisement

"Did you dox location by posting the photo of that door?" one user pointed out, as the post rapidly circulated to over 235,000 viewers.

Article continues below advertisement

Article continues below advertisement

Ivanka and Jared arrived in Venice via gondola, previously traveling with their three children: Arabella Rose, 13, Joseph Frederick, 10, and Theodore James, 8.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Pre-wedding events began with a star-studded rehearsal dinner featuring the Kardashian-Jenner family.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Despite the seemingly innocuous post, Ivanka remained one of the most heavily protected attendees at the wedding, benefiting from her own Secret Service detail, which may be causing headaches for fellow guests.

Article continues below advertisement

The bride was seen in an eye-catching, form-fitting corset before the wedding, while Jeff opted for a classic look in a white shirt, black suit and sunglasses. The couple shared a kiss as they boarded a water taxi, basking in the excitement of their special weekend.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @ivankatrump/INSTAGRAM Ivank Trump, Jarred Kushner arrived in Venice by gondola with their three children: Arabella, Joseph and Theodore.

Article continues below advertisement

Ivanka and her family flew into Venice on Tuesday to participate in the celebration. They embraced the picturesque setting, having been seen enjoying the city's sights, including taking a water taxi ride on Wednesday.

Article continues below advertisement

In her social media share, she expressed, "Da Venezia, con amore," which translates to "From Venice, with love," as she posted pictures from the family trip.

Article continues below advertisement

As for the wedding itself, it seems to be a family affair, with other Trump family members expected to join the gathering of around 200 guests.

Article continues below advertisement

Due to protests, the original plan for a grand celebration at the Scuola Grande della Misericordia on Saturday night was switched to a new venue in Venice's Arsenale area.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez tied the knot in a lavish, star-studded wedding in Venice, Italy.

Article continues below advertisement

However, not everyone was cheering for Jeff's extravagant nuptials. Greenpeace activists unveiled a massive banner in St. Mark's Square, Venice's iconic heart, condemning the billionaire's forthcoming wedding. The banner featured Bezos' face and boldly claimed, "If you can rent Venice for your wedding then you can pay more tax."