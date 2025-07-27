Ivanka Trump Causes Security Alarm at Jeff Bezos' Wedding With Revealing Photo
Ivanka Trump stirred up security concerns after possibly disclosing the new location for Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez's lavish wedding celebration.
The star-studded, three-day affair in Venice, which carries a hefty $48 million price tag, faced a sudden venue change due to local protests and escalating global tensions following a recent U.S. strike on Iran.
Ivanka shared a playful post on X, featuring a photo of her hotel room alongside several images of herself and husband Jared Kushner dressed for the occasion.
"Ready to celebrate the love story of our friends, Lauren Sanchez and @JeffBezos," she wrote, but one of the images — showcasing a white door with the room number and "Dolce Vita" inscribed — ignited concerns among social media users.
"Did you dox location by posting the photo of that door?" one user pointed out, as the post rapidly circulated to over 235,000 viewers.
The pre-wedding festivities kicked off with a rehearsal dinner attended by a parade of celebrities, including Kim Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian, Kris Jenner, Kendall Jenner, Kylie Jenner, Leonardo DiCaprio, Orlando Bloom and Tom Brady. All flaunted stylish attire for the occasion.
Ivanka and Jared arrived in Venice via gondola, previously traveling with their three children: Arabella Rose, 13, Joseph Frederick, 10, and Theodore James, 8.
Despite the seemingly innocuous post, Ivanka remained one of the most heavily protected attendees at the wedding, benefiting from her own Secret Service detail, which may be causing headaches for fellow guests.
The bride was seen in an eye-catching, form-fitting corset before the wedding, while Jeff opted for a classic look in a white shirt, black suit and sunglasses. The couple shared a kiss as they boarded a water taxi, basking in the excitement of their special weekend.
Ivanka and her family flew into Venice on Tuesday to participate in the celebration. They embraced the picturesque setting, having been seen enjoying the city's sights, including taking a water taxi ride on Wednesday.
In her social media share, she expressed, "Da Venezia, con amore," which translates to "From Venice, with love," as she posted pictures from the family trip.
As for the wedding itself, it seems to be a family affair, with other Trump family members expected to join the gathering of around 200 guests.
Due to protests, the original plan for a grand celebration at the Scuola Grande della Misericordia on Saturday night was switched to a new venue in Venice's Arsenale area.
However, not everyone was cheering for Jeff's extravagant nuptials.
Greenpeace activists unveiled a massive banner in St. Mark's Square, Venice's iconic heart, condemning the billionaire's forthcoming wedding.
The banner featured Bezos' face and boldly claimed, "If you can rent Venice for your wedding then you can pay more tax."
Activists from the British group "Everyone Hates Elon" also participated to highlight the environmental and social implications of the luxurious affair. One activist decried, "Bezos encapsulates an economic and social model which is steering us towards collapse."