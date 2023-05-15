Ivanka Trump Reminisces About Late Mom Ivana on Mother's Day While Giving a Shout-Out to Her 3 Kids

Ivanka Trump was thinking about her late mother, Ivana Trump, who passed away in July 2022, on Mother's Day.

"On the first Mother's Day following my mother’s passing, I hold space for the beautiful memories of my mom while cherishing the privilege of being a mother to my three amazing kids: Arabella, Joseph, and Theodore. Sending so much love to all you superhuman mamas out there ! Happy Mother’s Day !🌷🤍🎀⭐️," she captioned a slew of photos of her mama, in addition to photos of her three tots, whom she shares with husband Jared Kushner.