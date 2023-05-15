Ivanka Trump Reminisces About Late Mom Ivana on Mother's Day While Giving a Shout-Out to Her 3 Kids
Ivanka Trump was thinking about her late mother, Ivana Trump, who passed away in July 2022, on Mother's Day.
"On the first Mother's Day following my mother’s passing, I hold space for the beautiful memories of my mom while cherishing the privilege of being a mother to my three amazing kids: Arabella, Joseph, and Theodore. Sending so much love to all you superhuman mamas out there ! Happy Mother’s Day !🌷🤍🎀⭐️," she captioned a slew of photos of her mama, in addition to photos of her three tots, whom she shares with husband Jared Kushner.
Of course, people took to the comments section to send love to the blonde beauty.
One person wrote, "My first without my Mother as well. Your Mom was a class act. You learned from her many talents and attained her beauty. Happy Mother’s Day," while another added, "Happy Mother’s Day Ivanka. Your mom was beautiful. ❤️."
A third person added, "She was gorgeous, had an amazing smile and you got it from her ❤️❤️❤️."
This is hardly the first time Ivanka has spoken highly of her mama.
Earlier this year, she posted a loving tribute to the late matriarch.
"Today would have been my mom’s 74th birthday. She was the funniest, smartest and most glamorous woman I knew. She lived each minute of her life to the absolute fullest. I miss the joy she brought into our lives and into the lives of so many. Happy Birthday, Mama ❤. Love you and miss you every day. xx," she captioned a bunch of photos of herself with Ivana.
After Ivana died, Ivanka took to social media to praise her mom.
"Our mother was an incredible woman — a force in business, a world-class athlete, a radiant beauty, and caring mother and friend," she said in a statement after her death.
"Ivana Trump was a survivor. She fled from communism and embraced this country. She taught her children about grit and toughness, compassion and determination. She will be dearly missed by her mother, her three children and ten grandchildren," the message continued.