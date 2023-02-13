Ivanka Trump Reveals Scary Phone Call She Received After Son Theo Broke His Wrist While Playing Soccer
Ivanka Trump got candid about the moment she learned her son Theo, 6, took a spill while on the soccer field.
"This week I received a call from the school nurse that every parent dreads. My 6-year-old son Theo broke his wrist while playing soccer. Since I was over an hour's drive away, an ambulance took Theo, accompanied by the school nurse, to the closest hospital. Jared and I raced to meet him, Jared arriving at the same time as the ambulance and me getting there a few minutes later," the 41-year-old businesswoman shared, referring to husband Jared Kushner, in an Instagram post on Sunday, February 12.
Fortunately, Theo seems to be alright and didn't bat an eye about the injury.
"It was a bad break, but the capable EMT, doctors, nurses and Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital staff cared for Theo tenderly and professionally. Theo’s visit culminated with two ice pops, which led to him declaring 'this is the best day ever!' The nurse turned to me and said, 'This is why I’m in pediatrics! No adult in the emergency room has ever said something like that when given an ice pop.'" she recalled. "Jared and I are so grateful to the doctors, nurses, EMTs, and hospital staff who cared for our son. With gratitude in our hearts, we have made a donation to the Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital. If you want to learn more about the great work they do each year to save and heal hundreds of thousands of kids see link below: https://www.jdch.com/give@jdchospi."
- Ivanka Trump Criticized For Being 'Extremely Skinny' While Wearing Western Outfit: Photo
- Ivanka Trump 'Doesn't Trust' Donald Trump Jr.'s Fiancée Kimberly Guilfoyle, Claims Insider: 'Sees Her As A Desperate Social Climber'
- Ivanka Trump Boasts About Warm Weather In Florida But Fans Insist 'NYC Doesn't Want Her Anymore'
Of course, people took to the comments section to send Theo well wishes.
Singer Jewel wrote, "Awww - hope he mends well! It’s so hard in a mothers heart when our little ones are hurt 🤍," while Donald Trump Jr.'s fiancée, Kimberly Guilfoyle, added, "Awww, feel better Theo! ♥️🙏."
Sarah Huckabee Sanders wrote, "❤️❤️❤️ hope Theo has a quick recovery!!"
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
As OK! previously reported, the blonde beauty, who also shares daughter Arabella, 11, and son Joseph, 9, with Kushner, 41, and her husband have been having problems as of late, but it seems like they've been posting together more often and coming together for the sake of their son.