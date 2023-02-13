Ivanka Trump Reveals Scary Phone Call She Received After Son Theo Broke His Wrist While Playing Soccer

Fortunately, Theo seems to be alright and didn't bat an eye about the injury.

"It was a bad break, but the capable EMT, doctors, nurses and Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital staff cared for Theo tenderly and professionally. Theo’s visit culminated with two ice pops, which led to him declaring 'this is the best day ever!' The nurse turned to me and said, 'This is why I’m in pediatrics! No adult in the emergency room has ever said something like that when given an ice pop.'" she recalled. "Jared and I are so grateful to the doctors, nurses, EMTs, and hospital staff who cared for our son. With gratitude in our hearts, we have made a donation to the Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital. If you want to learn more about the great work they do each year to save and heal hundreds of thousands of kids see link below: https://www.jdch.com/give@jdchospi."