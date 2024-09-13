Ivanka Trump Does Back Squats During Gym Workout as She Continues to Stay Away From Daddy Donald's Campaign Trail: Photos
Ivanka Trump may not be in the spotlight as much these days since taking a step back from politics, but the former first daughter still updates fans on her daily life via Instagram.
On Wednesday, September 11, the mom-of-three shared a video that showed her getting in a gym workout.
The blonde beauty's trainer Sandy Brockman was the first to post the clip, captioning it, "beautiful back squats today."
The socialite, 42 — who was wearing a light gray long-sleeved top, matching leggings and white sneakers for the sweat session — reposted the video, writing, "Heck yes! Let's go @sandybrockmanfitness!"
As OK! reported, Trump revealed in November 2022 that though she supports her dad, Donald Trump, when it comes to the 2024 presidential election, "I am choosing to prioritize my young children and the private life we are creating as a family. I do not plan to be involved in politics."
"While I will always love and support my father, going forward I will do so outside the political arena," said Ivanka, who lives in Miami, Fla., and shares three kids with husband Jared Kushner. "I'm grateful to have had the honor of serving the American people and I will always be proud of many of our Administration's accomplishments."
While on a June episode of the "Lex Fridman Podcast," the former fashion designer explained her decision was "rooted in me being a parent" to daughter Arabella, 13, and sons Joseph, 10, and Theodore, 8.
"Politics is a rough, rough business, and I think it's one that you also can't dabble in. I think you have to either be all in or all out," she explained.
"And I know today the cost they would pay for me being all in, emotionally, in terms of my absence at such a formative point in their life. And I'm not willing to make them bear that cost," the businesswoman continued. "I served for four years and feel so privileged to have done it, but as their mom I think it's really important that I do what's right for them. And I think there are a lot of ways you can serve."
Ivanka also wants to stay away from the "darkness" and "negativity" that comes along with politics.
"It's just really at odds with what feels good for me as a human being. And it's a really rough business," she stated. "So for me and my family, it feels right to not participate."
Ivanka did speak out when Thomas Matthew Crooks attempted to assassinate the ex-president in July.
"Thank you for your love and prayers for my father and for the other victims of today’s senseless violence in Butler, Pennsylvania. I am grateful to the Secret Service and all the other law enforcement officers for their quick and decisive actions today," she stated. "I continue to pray for our country. I love you dad, today and always."