Ivanka Trump Speaks Out With 4-Word Message for Daddy Donald After Guilty Verdict

ivanka trump supports donald tump
Source: mega
By:

May 31 2024, Published 11:12 a.m. ET

Ivanka Trump broke her silence about her dad Donald Trump's guilty verdict on Thursday, May 30.

The blonde beauty, 42, simply took her Instagram Story to share a throwback photo of herself with her father, writing, "I love you dad."

ivanka trump supports donald tump
Source: mega

Ivanka Trump spoke out after her father was convicted in the hush money case.

Ivanka, who served as a White House advisor to her father, didn't attend the New York trial. However, her other siblings, including Eric Trump, Donald Trump Jr. and Tiffany Trump, were seen earlier this week on Tuesday, May 28, prior to closing remarks.

As OK! previously reported, Ivanka revealed she would be stepping back from the political world after Donald, 77, announced he would be running for president in the 2024 election.

ivanka trump supports donald tump
Source: mega

Donald Trump was found guilty in his hush money trial case.

"I love my father very much," she said in a statement. "This time around, I am choosing to prioritize my young children and the private life we are creating as a family. I do not plan to be involved in politics. While I will always love and support my father, going forward I will do so outside the political arena."

ivanka trump supports donald tump
Source: mega

Ivanka Trump doesn't want to go back into politics.

Though there were whispers of Ivanka potentially helping out her father again, it seems like that is not the case.

"She is very happy, living her best life," a source divulged. "She left politics totally in the rearview mirror and so this time around, even if her dad is the leading Republican candidate, she basically doesn't care."

"She told him when he said he was going to run again that she didn't want to be involved," the source explained. "The first election, she wanted to support him. She wanted to be a good daughter. She served his administration for four years, but she had enough. She doesn't want to do it anymore."

ivanka trump supports donald tump
Source: mega

Ivanka Trump lives in Miami with husband Jared Kushner.

For now, Ivanka, who is married to Jared Kushner, is ready to move on and spend time with her family in Florida. "She's never going to be in politics again," the insider insisted.

"It's a hard position for her," the source noted. "She doesn't agree with everything [Donald Trump] says, but she doesn't want to publicly disagree with him, so she just wants to stay out of it at this stage."

