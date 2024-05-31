Ivanka Trump Speaks Out With 4-Word Message for Daddy Donald After Guilty Verdict

Though there were whispers of Ivanka potentially helping out her father again, it seems like that is not the case.

"She is very happy, living her best life," a source divulged. "She left politics totally in the rearview mirror and so this time around, even if her dad is the leading Republican candidate, she basically doesn't care."

"She told him when he said he was going to run again that she didn't want to be involved," the source explained. "The first election, she wanted to support him. She wanted to be a good daughter. She served his administration for four years, but she had enough. She doesn't want to do it anymore."