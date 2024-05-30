'Tears of Joy': Hollywood Reacts to Donald Trump's Guilty Verdict in Criminal Hush Money Trial
Donald Trump's was found guilty on all counts in his criminal hush money trial and it triggered a wave of reactions from celebrities and public figures alike.
Comedian Kathy Griffin, who faced backlash in 2017 for a controversial photoshoot related to Trump, said she shed "tears of joy."
Star Trek alum and vocal Trump critic George Takei took to X, formerly known as Twitter, telling his followers, "We should start referring to him as 34 instead of 45."
Princess Bride director Rob Reiner simply wrote in all-caps, "GUILTY!!!!!"
John Cusack took to his socials to say, "The dumb treacherous criminal is now a convicted felon — 34 times over. Now what will judge do with Trump contempt violations."
Meanwhile, Barbra Streisand penned, "Convicted felon Donald Trump is blaming the judge, the jury and New York for being found guilty on 34 counts. He will never accept accountability for his crimes. Americans must not allow this felon anywhere near the White House again."
As OK! previously reported, the six-week trial revolved around hush money payments orchestrated by Trump to silence allegations that could have tarnished his 2016 presidential campaign. Prosecutors highlighted that these reimbursements, falsely labeled as "legal expenses," were made to conceal the true nature of the transactions.
The core issue stemmed from a $130,000 payment made to Stormy Daniels, an adult film actress, in exchange for her silence regarding an alleged sexual encounter with Trump in 2006 — one year after marrying current wife Melania Trump.
Alongside the shouts for joy from critics, Trump's allies released statements condemning the jury's decision.
Former Fox News host Tucker Carlson took to his socials to claim, "Import the Third World, become the Third World. That's what we just saw. This won't stop Trump. He'll win the election if he's not killed first. But it does mark the end of the fairest justice system in the world.
Kimberly Guilfoyle told her own podcast viewers, "It’s absolutely outrageous. I just cannot believe it."
Trump's sentencing hearing is scheduled for July 11, just before the upcoming Republican National Convention.
His defense team attempted an acquittal after the verdict was delivered, but their motion was denied by the judge.