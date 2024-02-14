Jared Kushner Refuses to Join Donald Trump's Administration If He's Elected President: 'I've Enjoyed Being Out of the Spotlight'
Jared Kushner, who is married to Ivanka Trump, made it clear that he will not be joining father-in-law Donald Trump's administration if he's elected as president.
"I’ve been very clear that my desire at this phase of my life is to focus on my firm," Jared, who was a senior advisor in the Trump White House, told Axios during a livestreamed interview in Miami, Fla. "I’ve really enjoyed the opportunity as a family to be out of the spotlight. Both my wife and myself were working in the White House, which is a 24/7, high-stakes job, and so we both really enjoyed the opportunity to be down here in Florida with the kids."
"Is that a no?" Axios business editor Dan Primack asked. "If [Trump] calls you on November whatever and says, 'I’d like you to come back to D.C.,' you say, 'Thanks, but I’m good?'"
"Yes," the 43-year-old replied. "You know, from my perspective, again, if you look at the way President Trump has been handling his campaign this time, this is his third time doing it. And he’s had time to really reflect on everything. I think that the team around him is maybe the best he’s had."
As OK! previously reported, when the 77-year-old businessman announced he would be running for president again, his eldest daughter shared she wouldn't be part of his team this time around.
"I love my father very much. This time around, I am choosing to prioritize my young children and the private life we are creating as a family," Ivanka, 42, said in a statement, which was posted on Instagram at the time.
"I do not plan to be involved in politics. While I will always love and support my father, going forward I will do so outside the political arena. I am grateful to have had the honor of serving the American people and I will always be proud of many of our Administration's accomplishments," she continued.
Not only has the mom-of-three ditched politics, but she also has stayed quiet about her father's ongoing legal woes.
"It has been a rough period for all of the Trump kids, but Ivanka has always been especially close to her father," a source shared.
"She loves him, her kids love him, and they are still a close family. But Ivanka does not want to be involved with the legal issues. She is removed from it and has adapted well to Miami. Her whole family loves it," the insider insisted.