Jared Kushner Refuses to Join Donald Trump's Administration If He's Elected President: 'I've Enjoyed Being Out of the Spotlight'

Jared Kushner, who is married to Ivanka Trump, made it clear that he will not be joining father-in-law Donald Trump's administration if he's elected as president.

"I’ve been very clear that my desire at this phase of my life is to focus on my firm," Jared, who was a senior advisor in the Trump White House, told Axios during a livestreamed interview in Miami, Fla. "I’ve really enjoyed the opportunity as a family to be out of the spotlight. Both my wife and myself were working in the White House, which is a 24/7, high-stakes job, and so we both really enjoyed the opportunity to be down here in Florida with the kids."