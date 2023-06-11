OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Ivanka Trump
OK LogoNEWS

Ivanka Trump Spotted At Synagogue With Husband Jared Kushner Days After Father Donald Trump's Second Indictment

ivanka
Source: mega
By:

Jun. 11 2023, Published 4:00 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to TwitterShare to Email

Donald Trump needs all the prayers he can get!

On Saturday, June 10, the daughter of the ex-president Ivanka Trump and her husband, Jared Kushner, were spotted attending synagogue together. The pair's outing was the first public appearance the former First Daughter made since her father's indictment for mishandling classified documents on June 8.

Article continues below advertisement
ivanka trump
Source: mega

The couple stepped out in Miami, Florida, with Ivanka in a white blazer, a flowing white skirt and a matching hat, meanwhile, Jared sported a navy-blue suit along with black sneakers and shades.

The blonde beauty converted to Judaism in 2009 for the New Jersey-born businessman.

Article continues below advertisement

Back in 2015, Ivanka told Vogue, "We're pretty observant, more than some, less than others. I just feel like it’s such an intimate thing for us."

"It's been such a great life decision for me. I am very modern, but I'm also a very traditional person, and I think that's an interesting juxtaposition in how I was raised as well. I really find that with Judaism, it creates an amazing blueprint for family connectivity," she added at the time.

ivanka
Source: mega
Article continues below advertisement

At this troubling time for her father, the mother-of-three looks to be leaning on her faith. As OK! previously reported, the 2024 presidential candidate revealed that he was indicted for a second time on Thursday in a message via social media.

MORE ON:
Ivanka Trump
ivanka
Source: mega
Article continues below advertisement

"The corrupt Biden Administration has informed my attorneys that I have been Indicted, seemingly over the Boxes Hoax, even though Joe Biden has 1850 Boxes at the University of Delaware, additional Boxes in Chinatown, D.C., with even more Boxes at the University of Pennsylvania, and documents strewn all over his garage floor where he parks his Corvette, and which is 'secured' by only a garage door that is paper thin, and open much of the time," Trump wrote.

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

Article continues below advertisement
Source: OK!

"I never thought it possible that such a thing could happen to a former President of the United States, who received far more votes than any sitting President in the History of our Country, and is currently leading, by far, all Candidates, both Democrat and Republican, in Polls of the 2024 Presidential Election," he added, before claiming: "I AM AN INNOCENT MAN!"

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

OK! Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2023 OK!. A DIVISION OF EMPIRE MEDIA GROUP HOLDINGS LLC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.