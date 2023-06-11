Donald Trump Mocked for 'Duck Tail Hairdo' While Mingling in Georgia: Watch

On Saturday, June 10, the former president made his first appearance since being indicted for the mishandling of classified documents at the Georgia GOP convention . That day, a supporter shared a video as fans greeted the 76-year-old upon his entrance to the venue.

The best kind of welcome arrival in Georgia! pic.twitter.com/c99CSjMgte

The clip garnered plenty of attention, with many users focused on how much Trump's hair has thinned.

"Kinda pathetic crowd… and what's with Frumps duck tail hairdo? His combovers are getting worse," one person said, while another wrote, "I can't see anything past the reflections on his bald head!"