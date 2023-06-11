Donald Trump Mocked for 'Duck Tail Hairdo' While Mingling in Georgia: Watch
Donald Trump needs a new hair stylist!
On Saturday, June 10, the former president made his first appearance since being indicted for the mishandling of classified documents at the Georgia GOP convention. That day, a supporter shared a video as fans greeted the 76-year-old upon his entrance to the venue.
The clip garnered plenty of attention, with many users focused on how much Trump's hair has thinned.
"Kinda pathetic crowd… and what's with Frumps duck tail hairdo? His combovers are getting worse," one person said, while another wrote, "I can't see anything past the reflections on his bald head!"
"Look at that hair defy physics. What a clown show," a third user penned, while a fourth commented, "Look how bald he is. He's gonna hate this video."
"The combover rear view…" another person criticized.
While many harped on his lousy haircut, as OK! previously reported, the 2024 presidential candidate also made a speech at the packed event, which mainly focused on his June 8 indictment.
"They're not coming after me, they're coming after you — and I'm just standing in their way," the Republican politician told the Columbus crowd. "Every time I fly over a blue state, I get a subpoena."
"The ridiculous and baseless indictment of me by Biden's government with the corrupt and weaponized DOJ will go down as one the worst abuses of power on record," he claimed.
"This vicious persecution is a travesty of justice," the ex reality TV star continued about the 37 counts against him. "You're watching Joe Biden [try] to jail his leading political opponent – an opponent that is beating him by a lot in the polls – just like they do in Stalinist Russia, or communist China. No different."
"Our country has gone very bad. Just think of it – in three years," he said as the audience roared. "Together, we will stand up to globalists, the Marxists, the communists, environmental extremists, the open border fanatics, the radical left, the prosecutors and the fake news media."
Trump then took the opportunity to bash the Democrats for the supposed unfairness of this legal action.
"We now have two standards of justice in our country," Trump noted. "The Democrat Communists who jail their opponents while they protect the murderers who prowl our cities day and night, and other brazen criminals."