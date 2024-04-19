Ivanka Trump Remains 'Supportive as Ever' Amid Daddy Donald Trump's Legal Troubles — But She Won't Attend His Trial
Donald Trump is in the mist of his hush money trial, and it looks like going forward some members of the Trump family won't be in attendance.
“I’m told Ivanka [Trump] has spoken to her father over the last few days and remains as supportive as ever," an insider dished, adding that “one thing that is for certain is that she will not be in court for the Stormy Daniels trial, and neither will Melania. The trial remains embarrassing for all the Trump women.”
Ivanka, 42, was recently spotted at the Aman hotel in Midtown while her father was in a courthouse downtown.
As OK! previously reported, Donald's family has been MIA — something people pointed out.
"I have rarely seen a defendant facing trial alone with no family, at least one person, in the courtroom for him," a former federal prosecutor and legal analyst Joyce Vance wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter. "It's a sad commentary for a former president with four grown children & a wife, all of whom seem to have deserted him in the moment."
Other people weighed in about the ex-president, who allegedly paid off Stormy Daniels to keep quiet about their alleged affair before the 2016 presidential election, being on his own. One person wrote, "Considering the number of people who have been found guilty in Trump's sphere and the subject matter of this particular trial, it's not all that surprising. It has a certain ick factor," while another added, "And let's not forget the irony of a man who spent his entire presidency attacking and undermining the justice system now having to face the consequences of his own alleged crimes. It's like a Greek tragedy, if Greek tragedies were written by a reality TV producer with a spray tan."
Though Melania, 53, has been keeping her distance, another insider claimed it has nothing to do with their marriage.
"She's not going anywhere. She's there for him," a source told Daily Mail. "They're going through it together. She's been the rock of the family."
Meanwhile, former White House Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham believes Donald, who allegedly paid off Daniels to keep quiet about their alleged affair prior to the 2016 election, is attempting to be on his best behavior for his wife.
"I would imagine that she is pushing him to make this stop. I would imagine that she would push him to go on the stand and defend himself because this is very, very embarrassing for her. It's humiliating for her, and I can guarantee you that she's not happy right now and that he's quite worried about that," she said during an interview with CNN.