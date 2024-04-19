Ivanka Trump Remains 'Supportive as Ever' Amid Daddy Donald Trump's Legal Troubles — But She Won't Attend His Trial

Donald Trump is in the mist of his hush money trial, and it looks like going forward some members of the Trump family won't be in attendance.

“I’m told Ivanka [Trump] has spoken to her father over the last few days and remains as supportive as ever," an insider dished, adding that “one thing that is for certain is that she will not be in court for the Stormy Daniels trial, and neither will Melania. The trial remains embarrassing for all the Trump women.”