Ivanka Trump Takes Daughter Arabella To See 'The Nutcracker' In Miami After Appearing Happy With Husband Jared Kushner To Celebrate The Holidays
Ivanka Trump keeps spending more and more time with her daughter, Arabella, after it was revealed that she and husband Jared Kushner are going through some marital issues.
On Thursday, December 29, the blonde beauty, 41, uploaded a few photos to her Instagram Story of her night on the town with her 11-year-old daughter.
In the first snap, the businesswoman held up the program for The Nutcracker, which was playing in Miami, Fla., where she and Kushner and their two other kids — Joseph, 9, and Theodore, 6 — reside.
The second snap showed Trump, who sported a green dress and black sweater, with her little girl in front of the stage. The mom-of-three simply added a heart emoji to the post.
On Friday, December 30, the entrepreneur uploaded a video of the sunrise in Florida.
As OK! previously reported, Trump and Kushner, 41, looked all smiles as they celebrated Hanukkah with their three kiddos earlier this week.
"Wishing all who celebrate a warm and peaceful last night of Hanukah ! 🕎," Trump captioned the sweet family snap.
According to an insider, the pair, who have been married for 13 years, have been fighting as of late, especially after Donald Trump didn't win the 2020 election. “Jared recognized Donald had become radioactive, and he pushed Ivanka to abandon her father for the sake of their own reputations and the future of their children,” the source noted. “They still have grand ambitions and consider themselves card-carrying power brokers. But Jared knew if Ivanka continued to stand by her dad, all of his big business connections would go out the window!”
Things then took a turn for the worse. “It’s all falling apart,” an insider revealed to Radar. “They’re always fighting and can barely contain their growing animosity for each other even when they appear in public.”
“It’s a toxic situation right now,” added the source.
Ivanka seems like she's trying to distract herself, as she took Arabella to Paris, France, where they went to some museums and ate at several restaurants.