Ivanka Trump Shares Cryptic Quote After Sitting Out of Daddy Donald's Campaign
Ivanka Trump chose to spend the night before the 2024 election in an unconventional way!
Rather than joining her father, former president and current presidential candidate Donald Trump, at his final rallies in Pittsburgh and Grand Rapids, Ivanka took to Instagram to share a cryptic quote.
In celebration of her 43rd birthday this past week, she shared a carousel of family and solo photos along with 16 “truths” she has “learned along the way."
“Forgive people — it frees you more than anyone else,” she wrote.
She then went on to quote some lines from famous personalities.
“Family and friends are everything. Nourish these relationships, check in, and let people know you care,” she said. “As Esther Perel says, ‘The quality of your relationships determines the quality of your life.’”
“‘The price of anything is the amount of life you exchange for it.’ – Henry David Thoreau. Spend your time and energy on what truly matters,” she continued.
“Approach life with love and positivity. Dolly Parton said, ‘I don’t criticize and condemn; I love and accept,’” Ivanka added as her 14th life lesson.
She then emphasized the importance of “setting firm boundaries.”
“Trust yourself. Identify your core values and live by them,” she penned.
Ivanka has been not on her father's campaign trail this time around, as in November 2022, the mother-of-three decided to step away from politics entirely.
- Ivanka Trump Slammed For Not Supporting Donald Trump's Campaign, Social Media Begs Her To 'Stay' In Egypt
- Ivanka Trump Takes Daughter to Taylor Swift's Eras Tour in Miami Despite Daddy Donald's Hatred Toward the Pop Star
- Ivanka Trump Removes Herself From Politics After Her Father Donald Trump Announces 2024 Run For Presidency: 'I Do Not Plan To Be Involved'
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
"I love my father very much," she said in a statement after his announcement to run for president. "This time around, I am choosing to prioritize my young children and the private life we are creating as a family."
According to an insider, Ivanka is thrilled to not be involved. "She is very happy, living her best life. She has left politics totally in the rearview mirror, and even though her dad is the leading Republican candidate, she basically doesn't care. When he announced he was running again, she told him she didn't want to be involved," the source dished.
To make matters worse, Ivanka took her daughter, Arabella, and her friends to Taylor Swift's Eras Tour concert in Miami despite he father's vocal disdain for the pop star.
Months ago, Donald made headlines when he lashed out at the "Cruel Summer" singer after she publicly stated she wouldn’t be voting for him in the 2024 election and would be backing Kamala Harris instead.
“I HATE TAYLOR SWIFT!” he declared to his followers on Truth Social.
It seems like Donald is nervous about what's to come.
On Sunday, October 27, political commentator Brian Krassenstein dropped a bombshell regarding Ivanka and her father on X.
"He is reportedly using the B-word to describe his own daughter, Ivanka Trump, for not dedicating enough time to his campaign this election cycle," the tweet read, referring to a screenshot of a random text message sent by Trump Campaign insiders.
A source told Page Six about Arabella attending the concert, while People reported on Ivanka’s step back from politics.