Ivanka Trump Slammed For Not Supporting Donald Trump's Campaign, Social Media Begs Her To 'Stay' In Egypt
It's been one week since Donald Trump announced he would be running for president in 2024, and fans are still upset with Ivanka Trump, as she made it clear she wants nothing to do with his latest endeavor.
So much so, the blonde babe, 41, and her husband, Jared Kushner, 41, went on a vacation to Egypt with her kids, Arabella, 11, Joseph, 9, and Theodore, 6.
"A day at the Pyramids! 🐫 So special to explore the beauty of Egypt for the first time with my family!" the mom-of-three captioned a slew of photos from the getaway via Instagram on Monday, November 21.
However, social media users were less than pleased to see Ivanka having fun. One person wrote, "Support your father," while another echoed, "You should stand behind your father."
Some even said Ivanka shouldn't come back to the U.S. "Stay there," said one user, while another added, "THAT'S WHERE YOU SHOULD STAY."
As OK! previously reported, Ivanka decided to step back from the political world.
"I love my father very much. This time around, I am choosing to prioritize my young children and the private life we are creating as a family," she said in a statement, which was posted on Instagram.
"I do not plan to be involved in politics. While I will always love and support my father, going forward I will do so outside the political arena. I am grateful to have had the honor of serving the American people and I will always be proud of many of our Administration's accomplishments."
Prior to Donald's big announcement, Ivanka apparently had a chat with him about the future.
"Ivanka pulled Donald aside at a family gathering and had a heart-to-heart with him. She said, ‘Please dad, don’t do it,’" an insider disclosed to OK! in August. "Ivanka detests the fact the spotlight is on her family and worries the impact it could have on her three children. Soon, the kids will be old enough to ask all about what’s going on with their grandfather. Ivanka cannot fathom having to answer their questions. It’s really sad."
Now, it seems like the entrepreneur is happier than ever as she embraces this new chapter.
“Ivanka’s had so many different roles, as a colleague to her father in the private sector, as an assistant in the White House — but the most important role is as his daughter and that’s not changing," an insider said. “It’s a personal decision to prioritize joy right now."