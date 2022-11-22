Ivanka Trump Slammed For Not Supporting Donald Trump's Campaign, Social Media Begs Her To 'Stay' In Egypt

It's been one week since Donald Trump announced he would be running for president in 2024, and fans are still upset with Ivanka Trump, as she made it clear she wants nothing to do with his latest endeavor.

So much so, the blonde babe, 41, and her husband, Jared Kushner, 41, went on a vacation to Egypt with her kids, Arabella, 11, Joseph, 9, and Theodore, 6.