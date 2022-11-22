Ivanka Trump Escapes To Egypt For Family Vacation After Bowing Out Of Dad Donald's Political Run — Photos
Getting out of dodge. After what was presumed to be a stressful time for the Trump family ahead of Donald's bombshell announcement that he would be running for president again, Ivanka decided to get out of town.
The 41-year-old and her husband, Jared Kushner, also 41, took their three children to Egypt days after the matriarch shared that she is focusing on her "private life" and "family" rather than her dad’s third bid for the White House.
"A day at the Pyramids!," the former senior adviser captioned her Monday, November 21, Instagram carousel featuring snaps from the family's trip. "So special to explore the beauty of Egypt for the first time with my family!"
The photos showed Ivanka and her kids riding camels and taking in the historical sights. The famous parents also posed together on one of the pyramids, with both of Donald's former senior advisors switching their buttoned-up looks for more laid-back ensembles.
While Jared opted for a plain white t-shirt, khaki shorts and a New York Mets baseball cap, his wife wore an airy white dress and baby blue tennis shoes.
Ivanka's much-needed time away with her family — including kids Arabella, 11, Joseph, 9, and Theodore, 6 — comes after she was noticeably missing from her controversial father's presidential campaign announcement in Florida on Tuesday night, November 13.
Donald promised at the time to "make America great and glorious again," as well as "ensure that Joe Biden does not receive four more years."
In response to Donald's news, Ivanka shared a statement bowing out of politics altogether, saying, "I love my father very much. This time around, I am choosing to prioritize my young children and the private life we are creating as a family. I do not plan to be involved in politics.”
"While I will always love and support my father, going forward I will do so outside the political arena," she added. "I am grateful to have had the honor of serving the American people and I will always be proud of many of our administration’s accomplishments."
Though the former president has been hinting that he would be throwing his hat in the ring in recent months, Ivanka had simultaneously been hinting at her lack of support toward her father's election plans.
“Ivanka pulled Donald aside at a family gathering and had a heart-to-heart with him,” a source exclusively revealed to OK! back in August.
“She said, ‘Please dad, don’t do it.’ Ivanka detests the fact the spotlight is on her family and worries the impact it could have on her three children. Soon, the kids will be old enough to ask all about what’s going on with their grandfather," the insider continued to explain of 45's widely disgraced viewpoints and political agenda. "Ivanka cannot fathom having to answer their questions. It’s really sad."