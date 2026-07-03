Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's Reported Wedding Guest List Revealed as A-List Stars Arrive at Rehearsal Dinner
July 3 2026, Published 11:27 a.m. ET
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's reported wedding celebrations appear to be underway, with several celebrity guests spotted arriving in New York City ahead of a rehearsal dinner.
According to Page Six and ABC News, around 100 guests were expected to attend a rehearsal dinner on Thursday, July 2, before the couple's reported wedding at Madison Square Garden on Friday, July 3.
The reports also claimed that nearly 1,000 guests were invited to the wedding ceremony.
Several high-profile names were photographed or identified as they headed toward MSG, which Us Weekly reported was being used as a meeting point for guests.
Taylor Swift's Closest Friends Were Among the Reported Guests
Swift's longtime producer, Jack Antonoff, was seen arriving alongside his sister, designer Rachel Antonoff. His wife, actress Margaret Qualley, was not photographed alongside him.
Lena Dunham was also spotted en route to the reported rehearsal dinner.
A fan captured the Girls creator through the partially lowered window of a vehicle as she headed toward the venue. Dunham and Antonoff attended separately years after ending their public relationship in 2017.
Dunham's attendance aligns with her longtime friendship with Swift. The singer reportedly served as a bridesmaid at the writer and director's 2021 wedding to musician Luis Felber.
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Selena Gomez also appeared to be part of the celebrations. Designer Fernando Jorge confirmed that Gomez wore jewelry from the brand for the rehearsal dinner.
Before arriving, Gomez shared an Instagram Story showing herself applying Rare Beauty lipstick while riding in the back of a limousine.
Swift previously attended Gomez's wedding to Benny Blanco in September 2025 and was also present at the rehearsal dinner.
Meanwhile, longtime friends Ashley Avignone and Abigail Anderson were also among those reportedly attending. Avignone was photographed driving toward Madison Square Garden, while Anderson wore a gold outfit as she arrived for the festivities.
NFL Stars and Hollywood Celebrities Also Joined the Celebrations
Several of Kelce's friends and fellow NFL personalities were also reportedly on the guest list.
San Francisco 49ers star George Kittle and his wife, Claire Kittle, were photographed outside a New York hotel before heading to the event. Kelce's close friend Ross Travis also attended, wearing a black outfit accessorized with gold jewelry.
Other reported attendees included NFL commentator Greg Olsen and Kelce's friend, Aric Jones, according to ExtraTV.
Actor Bradley Cooper was reportedly seen arriving at the rehearsal dinner, where he's expected to join his girlfriend, Gigi Hadid.
Former Dancing With the Stars co-host Erin Andrews was seen wearing a sparkling silver dress near MSG, while Adam Sandler was reportedly captured arriving through the venue's underground unloading area, as per The Sun.
Sandler recently appeared alongside Kelce in Happy Gilmore 2.
Although photos of arriving guests fueled speculation surrounding the highly anticipated event, neither Swift nor Kelce has publicly confirmed the reported wedding or rehearsal dinner.