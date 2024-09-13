Jack Antonoff Trolls Himself for Using Earplugs During Katy Perry's Performance at 2024 VMAs: 'I'm Mortified'
Yes, Jack Antonoff used earplugs during Katy Perry's performance at the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards — but no, there wasn't any malicious intent.
The famed record producer took to social media on Thursday, September 12, to comedically address recent backlash he faced after some internet trolls called him "disrespectful" while appearing to block out some of the noise as the "Firework" singer was on stage at UBS Arena in Long Island, N.Y., on Wednesday, September 11.
"I would like to tell you directly from me that I did in fact use earplugs the other night. They were blue ‘hearos’ brand and I'm mortified to admit that I’ve been using them for a long time as well as buying them in bulk," Antonoff, 40, quipped in response to criticism.
He continued: "I would also like to be honest and get ahead of that fact that I do not only use them when in 100 plus DB environments. It is humiliating to admit that I use them on planes and every night while sleep."
"There is nothing left to do but apologize and thank those who have covered this story because although it’s an embarrassment to my family and I, I do believe that this was a very important and pressing issue that needed to be exposed," the Bleachers band member sarcastically added. "I’m sorry to those i let down and today I will not being going to work and instead thinking about my earplug use and everyone that has been affected by it."
Antonoff concluded: "The band and i have decided to keep all dates as scheduled."
Fans quickly responded with support of Antonoff after his silly statement.
"I can't believe you have the audacity to want to preserve your hearing. Who do you think you are? A Grammy award-winning producer or something?" an admirer joked of the renowned songwriter — who has been credited for helping produce some of his best friend Taylor Swift's greatest hits, as well as Sabrina Carpenter's latest album Short n' Sweet.
"Thanks for promoting proper concert ear safety Jack bestie," a second fan expressed, while a third noted: "I love wearing ear plugs! They help my over stimulation issues so much. I'm so much more able to process the sounds that do matter while not being overwhelmed! That all is to say, you're not alone and there's many of us like you, Jack. P.s. I love your music and support your methods for taking care of yourself."
Perry's performance occurred in line with her receival of the 2024 MTV Video Vanguard Award, which is given to artists with "outstanding contributions" and "profound impact" on music videos and popular culture as a whole.