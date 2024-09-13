Jack Antonoff Trolls Himself for Using Earplugs During Katy Perry's Performance at 2024 VMAs: 'I'm Mortified'

The famed record producer took to social media on Thursday, September 12, to comedically address recent backlash he faced after some internet trolls called him "disrespectful" while appearing to block out some of the noise as the "Firework" singer was on stage at UBS Arena in Long Island, N.Y., on Wednesday, September 11.

Yes, Jack Antonoff used earplugs during Katy Perry 's performance at the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards — but no, there wasn't any malicious intent.

"I would like to tell you directly from me that I did in fact use earplugs the other night. They were blue ‘hearos’ brand and I'm mortified to admit that I’ve been using them for a long time as well as buying them in bulk," Antonoff, 40, quipped in response to criticism.

He continued: "I would also like to be honest and get ahead of that fact that I do not only use them when in 100 plus DB environments. It is humiliating to admit that I use them on planes and every night while sleep."