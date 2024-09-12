Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom Share Passionate Kiss on VMAs Stage as Actor Presents His Fiancée With Video Vanguard Award: Watch
Orlando Bloom is Katy Perry's biggest fan!
At the Wednesday, September 11, 2024 MTV VMAs, the actor came on stage after she performed a medley of hits to present her with the MTV Video Vanguard Award, and as he handed her the trophy, the two shared a long kiss.
"There are so many things that have to align to have a long and successful career as an artist. There are no decade long accidents," she noted as she began her speech. "So I would like to acknowledge a few people."
The pop star went on to express her gratitude for her team, who has been with her for 20 years, Capitol Records, her parents and the Warped Tour, where she "found a voice and identity and community so early on."
Perry then gushed over her fans, who are known as "Katy Kats," for "standing by me for a lifetime."
She also thanked "the LGBTQ community — I would not be here without and you showed me you can be kind."
The mom-of-one started to wrap up her address by giving a shout-out to Bloom for "keeping me grounded and making me do the dishes" and their 4-year-old daughter, stating, "And lastly for Daisy, the only flowers I'll ever need."
"I learned how to block out all the noise, that every single artist in this industry has to constantly fight against, especially women," the "Roar" vocalist added. "With my whole heart, do whatever it takes to be true to yourself. Stay off social media. Touch grass. Do what you're born to do, like I was born to do this."
Before Perry left the stage, she promoted her new album, 143, which comes out on Friday, September 20.
Prior to the beginning of the awards show, the bombshell told a red carpet reporter that becoming a mom "changed my life."
"I feel a sense of wholeness and groundedness," she spilled. "I'm feeling very connected to my feminine divine. It's changed my whole life for the better."
She then looked into the camera and said hello to her daughter, noting tonight was the "first time" she'll be watching MTV.
"Don't say up too late, sweetheart. Eat your broccoli," the footwear designer told her only child.
As OK! reported, Perry recently revealed that her little one now listens to her music.
“She just started singing ‘Roar’ and she’s belting it with her whole body. But on the flip side she’s also singing ‘Peacock.’ And now I know what every parent went through in 2008. I’m sorry," the superstar quipped, referring to the latter tune's risqué lyrics.