Jack Nicholson, 86, Makes Third Public Appearance at Lakers Game After Isolating for Years
On Friday, May 12, Jack Nicholson was spotted for a third time at the Lakers game after stepping away from the spotlight in the last few years.
The 86-year-old was joined by his son, Ray, as they sat courtside to watch the Lakers beat The Golden State Warriors 122-101. The famous actor sported an all-black fit while enjoying the professional sporting event.
This appearance marks the third game The Departed star has attended in recent weeks. Prior to his attendance at the sporting events, Nicholson had not been spotted on a public outing since the Lakers' season opener in October 2021.
As OK! previously reported, Nicholson was warmly welcomed at the first Lakers game he attended this year on April 28.
NBA star Lebron James even took time out of his warmup to share an embrace with the How Do You Know alum. In addition, Curb Your Enthusiasm star Larry David chatted with Nicholson before the game began.
Before this game, Nicholson was known to be a hermit in recent years, reportedly due to increased memory issues, though his ailments were not evident at the event.
"His home is his castle," a source told Radar about the three-time Oscar winner in January. "But people just wish he'd come out of the house and pop up to tell them [how he's doing] — or at least reassure folks he's OK."
They added that Nicholson is "in touch with certain relatives ... but his socializing days are long gone," while admitting his family was concerned he may have a similar fate to friend Marlon Brando, who died at 80 in 2004.
"Brando died a virtual recluse after leading such a colorful life, and Jack's friends are drawing the comparisons," the insider explained.
An additional source stated that the father-of-six "spends his days watching TV reruns, classic movies, and sports — and snacking," while also sharing that the latter caused him to "gain some weight — which is another reason he doesn't like to go out."
As OK! reported in 2021, Nicholson's family has been concerned he might devlop dementia in his old age.
"Jack has memory issues and can no longer remember the lines being asked of him," a source noted. "The Mulholland Drive community is pretty close-knit, and they are all worried about him. Physically, he is fine — but his mind is gone. It's really sad to see such a super-talented actor, like Jack go out this way."