Jack Nicholson, 86, Makes Third Public Appearance at Lakers Game After Isolating for Years

The 86-year-old was joined by his son, Ray, as they sat courtside to watch the Lakers beat The Golden State Warriors 122-101. The famous actor sported an all-black fit while enjoying the professional sporting event.

This appearance marks the third game The Departed star has attended in recent weeks. Prior to his attendance at the sporting events, Nicholson had not been spotted on a public outing since the Lakers' season opener in October 2021.