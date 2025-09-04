or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > News > jack osbourne
OK LogoNEWS

Jack Osbourne Reveals How He Learned of Dad Ozzy's Death: 'I Knew Something Bad Had Happened'

jack osbourne ozzy death reaction
Source: MEGA

Jack Osbourne revealed the heartbreaking way he learned of Ozzy Osbourne’s death.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Sept. 4 2025, Published 7:09 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Article continues below advertisement

Jack Osbourne is opening up about the heartbreaking moment he found out his father, Ozzy Osbourne, had died.

In the latest episode of his “Ghost and Grit” podcast, uploaded to YouTube on Wednesday, September 3, Jack recalled being woken up in the middle of the night at his Los Angeles home.

A longtime family employee, who had worked with them for 30 years, knocked on his door at 3:45 a.m. to deliver the devastating news.

Article continues below advertisement
image of Jack Osbourne shared how he learned about Ozzy Osbourne’s death on his podcast.
Source: Jack Osbourne/YouTube

Jack Osbourne shared how he learned about Ozzy Osbourne’s death on his podcast.

Article continues below advertisement

“When I looked through my window and I saw it was him, I knew something bad had happened,” Jack said. “I was informed that my father had passed.”

Article continues below advertisement
Source: Jack Osbourne/YouTube
Article continues below advertisement

The painful moment happened weeks after Jack and his family had spent time in the U.K. following Ozzy’s final Black Sabbath concert in Birmingham on July 5.

The family had planned to head to Portugal afterward, but canceled when all of Jack’s kids fell ill, forcing them to stay in England for another week.

“It was great! We had a lot of fun,” Jack shared, adding, “I’ve never been more grateful for my kids to have the stomach flu than I am today.”

Article continues below advertisement

Jack said when he last saw his father on July 13, the "No More Tears" singer was in a “good mood” and seemed “happy.”

But only nine days later, on July 22, the rock legend was gone.

Article continues below advertisement
image of A longtime family employee woke Jack Osbourne at 3:45 a.m. with the devastating news.
Source: MEGA

A longtime family employee woke Jack Osbourne at 3:45 a.m. with the devastating news.

MORE ON:
jack osbourne

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

According to Jack, Ozzy’s death “was not on our radar.”

He explained, “My dad had, he was so happy that he did the show, and he was happy to kind of move into this next phase of his life. He wanted to spend more time in England. He wanted to spend more time with my kids and just explore different things as much as he could.”

“I wish he was still here, I wish he was, you know, still with us all, but he was having a rough go and I think people saw that at the show. But nobody expected it to happen as quickly as it did, and when it did," he continued.

Article continues below advertisement
image of Jack Osbourne said he last saw his father on July 13, when Ozzy Osbourne was in a 'good mood.'
Source: MEGA

Jack Osbourne said he last saw his father on July 13, when Ozzy Osbourne was in a 'good mood.'

Article continues below advertisement

Overcome with emotion, the 39-year-old former reality star broke down in tears as he remembered his father.

“My dad is a special guy; he meant a lot to a lot of people,” he said. “He is loved. A lot of people are going to miss him.”

“He was deeply complicated,” the LA Originals star reflected. “He was funny, and weird and awkward and clumsy and just hilarious and so insightful.”

Article continues below advertisement

Though still grieving, the Silent Life alum admitted he finds peace in knowing his dad is no longer suffering. In the caption, Jack said the clip was his way of showing fans “where his head’s been” before moving on.

Article continues below advertisement
image of Jack Osbourne broke down in tears, calling his dad a 'special guy' who will be deeply missed.
Source: MEGA

Jack Osbourne broke down in tears, calling his dad a 'special guy' who will be deeply missed.

As OK! previously reported, the Osbourne family released a statement confirming the Prince of Darkness’ death two months ago at age 76.

His death certificate listed “out of hospital cardiac arrest” and “acute myocardial infarction” as causes, with coronary artery disease and Parkinson’s disease with autonomic dysfunction as contributing factors.

Ozzy was laid to rest on July 31 at his Buckinghamshire home.

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.