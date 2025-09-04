Jack Osbourne Reveals How He Learned of Dad Ozzy's Death: 'I Knew Something Bad Had Happened'
Jack Osbourne is opening up about the heartbreaking moment he found out his father, Ozzy Osbourne, had died.
In the latest episode of his “Ghost and Grit” podcast, uploaded to YouTube on Wednesday, September 3, Jack recalled being woken up in the middle of the night at his Los Angeles home.
A longtime family employee, who had worked with them for 30 years, knocked on his door at 3:45 a.m. to deliver the devastating news.
“When I looked through my window and I saw it was him, I knew something bad had happened,” Jack said. “I was informed that my father had passed.”
The painful moment happened weeks after Jack and his family had spent time in the U.K. following Ozzy’s final Black Sabbath concert in Birmingham on July 5.
The family had planned to head to Portugal afterward, but canceled when all of Jack’s kids fell ill, forcing them to stay in England for another week.
“It was great! We had a lot of fun,” Jack shared, adding, “I’ve never been more grateful for my kids to have the stomach flu than I am today.”
Jack said when he last saw his father on July 13, the "No More Tears" singer was in a “good mood” and seemed “happy.”
But only nine days later, on July 22, the rock legend was gone.
According to Jack, Ozzy’s death “was not on our radar.”
He explained, “My dad had, he was so happy that he did the show, and he was happy to kind of move into this next phase of his life. He wanted to spend more time in England. He wanted to spend more time with my kids and just explore different things as much as he could.”
“I wish he was still here, I wish he was, you know, still with us all, but he was having a rough go and I think people saw that at the show. But nobody expected it to happen as quickly as it did, and when it did," he continued.
Overcome with emotion, the 39-year-old former reality star broke down in tears as he remembered his father.
“My dad is a special guy; he meant a lot to a lot of people,” he said. “He is loved. A lot of people are going to miss him.”
“He was deeply complicated,” the LA Originals star reflected. “He was funny, and weird and awkward and clumsy and just hilarious and so insightful.”
Though still grieving, the Silent Life alum admitted he finds peace in knowing his dad is no longer suffering. In the caption, Jack said the clip was his way of showing fans “where his head’s been” before moving on.
As OK! previously reported, the Osbourne family released a statement confirming the Prince of Darkness’ death two months ago at age 76.
His death certificate listed “out of hospital cardiac arrest” and “acute myocardial infarction” as causes, with coronary artery disease and Parkinson’s disease with autonomic dysfunction as contributing factors.
Ozzy was laid to rest on July 31 at his Buckinghamshire home.