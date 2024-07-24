Jack Osbourne Reveals He's Voting for Donald Trump After Ex-Prez Reacted to Assassination Attempt: 'You Start Seeing Someone's New True Colors'

Jack, 38, then praised the businessman, 78, for staying calm and collected after the incident unfolded.

"Yes and like, I look at, I look at — all right, a president should be...but I look at it like this, a president should be a leader, a president should be strong, a president should be able to kind of walk through anything. He gets shot in the ear, stands up, raises his fist while they're trying to drag him off the stage," he said.

"He doesn't want to leave the stage, and I'm like, OK, like he might not be totally full of s--- because someone who's full of s--- if they get shot, the f-------- facade fades real quick, and you start seeing someone's true colors," he added.