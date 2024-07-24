Jack Osbourne Reveals He's Voting for Donald Trump After Ex-Prez Reacted to Assassination Attempt: 'You Start Seeing Someone's New True Colors'
After slamming Donald Trump in the past, Jack Osbourne has changed his tune about the ex-president, especially after he was shot at on July 13 at a Pennsylvania rally.
"But I got to say it's probably not going to be a popular statement amongst mainstream, but like I'm, I'm voting for him after that because I look I, I...." the reality star said on "The Osbournes Podcast" before his mother, Sharon Osbourne, interjected: "He's as strong as an ox."
Jack, 38, then praised the businessman, 78, for staying calm and collected after the incident unfolded.
"Yes and like, I look at, I look at — all right, a president should be...but I look at it like this, a president should be a leader, a president should be strong, a president should be able to kind of walk through anything. He gets shot in the ear, stands up, raises his fist while they're trying to drag him off the stage," he said.
"He doesn't want to leave the stage, and I'm like, OK, like he might not be totally full of s--- because someone who's full of s--- if they get shot, the f-------- facade fades real quick, and you start seeing someone's true colors," he added.
In the past, while appearing on Meghan McCain's radio show, he was asked about his thoughts on the 2016 presidential election between Trump and Hillary Clinton.
Meghan also brought up how Donald would always make fun of her late father, Senator John McCain, and claimed he wasn't a "war hero" despite being held captive in the Vietnam War.
"I was like, 'OK, dude, you need to get slapped,'" Jack told The View alum.
Jack didn't seem to support Hillary either, as he said: "She's the Evil Empire to me."
As OK! previously reported, Donald was on stage when Thomas Matthew Crooks, who died following the shooting, struck the politician, who only ended up having a severed ear.
"I didn't realize, um, with the shooting, the shooter got off 13 shots. Did you know that? Thirteen shots, and it wasn't the people — everyone sees the shot of, like, Trump at the podium; it wasn't anyone behind Trump that got shot; it was to the side. You can see the bullet in air," Jack said.
Kelly Osbourne added: "You can also see that if he didn't turn his head at the last second, he would have been killed."
Donald has since spoken out about the ordeal, stating it's a miracle he's alive.
"I want to thank The United States Secret Service, and all of Law Enforcement, for their rapid response on the shooting that just took place in Butler, Pennsylvania," he wrote via Truth Social shortly after the scary event.
"Most importantly, I want to extend my condolences to the family of the person at the Rally who was killed, and also to the family of another person that was badly injured," he added. "It is incredible that such an act can take place in our Country."