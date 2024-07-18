Donald Trump Shooter Researched a Member of the Royal Family Before Failed Assassination Attempt
On Saturday, July 13, Donald Trump was shot at during a Pennsylvania campaign rally, and new details about the assailant — Thomas Matthew Crooks — revealed he researched a member of the royal family before the incident.
Although reports haven't confirmed which royal Crooks targeted, King Charles contacted Trump after the incident. OK! previously reported His Majesty's sentiments presumably paralleled Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer, who admitted he was "appalled" by the encounter.
Several foreign dignitaries reached out to the former president.
After the news broke, Joe Biden took to X, formerly known as Twitter, and asked the nation to stand in solidarity after the life-threatening moment.
"I have been briefed on the shooting at Donald Trump’s rally in Pennsylvania," Biden wrote. "I’m grateful to hear that he’s safe and doing well. I’m praying for him and his family and for all those who were at the rally, as we await further information." "Jill and I are grateful to the Secret Service for getting him to safety. There’s no place for this kind of violence in America. We must unite as one nation to condemn it."
Despite the occurrence, Trump still managed to attend the Republican National Convention.
"Based on yesterday’s terrible events, I was going to delay my trip to Wisconsin, and The Republican National Convention, by two days, but have just decided that I cannot allow a ‘shooter,’ or a potential assassin, to force change to scheduling, or anything else," Trump wrote in a post shared on Truth Social on Sunday, July 14.
Trump's team stressed the importance of him appearing at the convention.
"In moments of tragedy and horror, we must be resolute in our mission to re-elect President Trump. It is our fervent hope that this horrendous act will bring our team, and indeed the nation together in unity and we must renew our commitment to safety and peace for our country," an internal note to campaign staffers read.
"The RNC Convention will continue as planned in Milwaukee, where we will nominate our President to be the brave and fearless nominee of our Party. We appreciate your dedication and perseverance and are thankful for each and every one of you," they noted.
