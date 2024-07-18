Donald Trump Shooter Researched a Member of the Royal Family Before Failed Assassination Attempt

After the news broke, Joe Biden took to X, formerly known as Twitter, and asked the nation to stand in solidarity after the life-threatening moment.

"I have been briefed on the shooting at Donald Trump’s rally in Pennsylvania," Biden wrote. "I’m grateful to hear that he’s safe and doing well. I’m praying for him and his family and for all those who were at the rally, as we await further information." "Jill and I are grateful to the Secret Service for getting him to safety. There’s no place for this kind of violence in America. We must unite as one nation to condemn it."