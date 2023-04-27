Donald Trump Disses Late John McCain for 'World's Longest Funeral': 'Much Like His Wars, it Never Ended'

"I never warmed to him," Trump wrote. "Never felt good about anybody having anything to do with John McCain and never will, even despite the fact that at their request, I gave him the world’s longest funeral, 11 days. Much like his wars, it never ended."

McCain, who died in 2018 due to his battle with brain cancer, had a five-day memorial, contrary to the 76-year-old’s statement. The remembrance of McCain began with his body laying in the Arizona Capitol Building before a service in Phoenix.