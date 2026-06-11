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Jacob Elordi Snaps at Fan During Tense Encounter While Eating Out in Japan: 'Don't Touch Me, Bro'

Jacob Elordi
Source: MEGA

Jacob Elordi was captured snapping at a fan while out to eat.

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June 11 2026, Published 1:28 p.m. ET

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Jacob Elordi snapped at a fan in Japan after being approached for a photo.

In the viral footage posted Monday, June 8, the unsuspecting fan, Otavio Bittencourt, captured Elordi on video and greeted the actor while following behind him at a restaurant.

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Jacob Elordi
Source: MEGA

Jacob Eloridi was traveling in Japan when a fan approached him.

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"What's up chief?" Bittencourt said to Eloridi in the video.

The Australia native appeared to ignore him until Bittencourt came up behind the Euphoria actor and gently put his hand on Elordi's back, seemingly trying to get his attention for a photo.

"Please don't touch me, bro," Elordi snipped after whipping around as he walked.

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Source: @OtavioBittencourt/Instagram

Otavio Bittencourt uploaded the video of his interaction with Jacob Elordi.

Bittencourt uploaded the video to Instagram with the caption, "Just wanted a picture, chief."

The internet, however, was divided over whether Bittencourt truly deserved the icy words from the Oscar-nominated actor.

Some defended Elorid's right to have privacy while he traveled, while others called him out for being rude to a fan.

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How the Internet Reacted

Jacob Elordi
Source: MEGA

The internet was divided, with some defending Jacob Elordi's harsh words while others ridiculed him.

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"Why are you touching strangers?" one commenter asked.

"Totally agree. Jacob had every right to react the way he did," another noted. "Touching another individual is not without intention.!! If you want a photo? Just ask! Jacob was aware of your presence. So why the touch?? You wanted to touch him!!"

"Touching strangers in the middle of the street, actors or not, is just weird and rude," another added. "He had every right to react that way; he is a human being and nobody wants to be touched randomly."

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Kendall Jenner
Source: MEGA

Jacob Elordi was vacationing in Japan with his new girlfriend, Kendall Jenner.

"Bro, that was rude," one commenter came to Bittencourt's defense. "It wasn't that big of a deal, you just wanted a picture."

"He could've handled that better, take the pic, move on, everybody’s happy," another said.

"He’s so rude… he should be grateful he has fans," a third chimed in.

At the time, Elordi was reportedly on vacation with his new girlfriend, Kendall Jenner, Page Six reported.

Jacob Elordi
Source: MEGA

Some commenters called out Jacob Elordi for being 'rude' to a fan.

Bittencourt offered his own explanation in the comments section, defending himself from the internet's backlash.

"Some of you in the comments are so soft, you’ve got me laughing," he wrote. "I went to the restaurant to eat and had no idea they’d be there. Then they suddenly walked in while I was waiting in line. I didn’t go up to them while they were eating."

"On their way out, I asked for a picture," he continued. "Just a fan who was excited to meet him and wanted to capture the moment, that’s all. No disrespect intended. It’s not like I stalked them or wrapped him in a bear hug. No big deal."

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