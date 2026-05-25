Kendall Jenner and Jacob Elordi Grab Dinner in California as Romance Heats Up

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Kendall Jenner and Jacob Elordi seem to be getting more serious by the day. The supermodel and the Euphoria actor were recently spotted enjoying a cozy dinner date in California, where the pair reportedly looked completely wrapped up in each other. According to TMZ, Jenner and Elordi grabbed dinner near her Montecito home and appeared to be having a great time throughout the night.

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Source: MEGA Kendall Jenner and Jacob Elordi were spotted enjoying a cozy dinner date in California.

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Photos obtained by the outlet showed the duo arriving at a low-key restaurant alongside friends. Insiders pointed out the major chemistry between the two stars. “Kendall was very affectionate with Jacob ... slinging an arm around him and scratching the back of his neck — while occasionally playing with his hair too,” the insiders told the outlet.

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Elordi reportedly looked just as happy to be spending time with Jenner. “Jacob was laughing and smiling throughout dinner, we're told ... and seemed in very high spirits,” the source added.

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Source: MEGA Insiders claimed Kylie Jenner was very affectionate with the actor throughout the evening.

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After the meal, the pair reportedly left together, with Elordi driving them away from the restaurant. The latest sighting comes after Jenner and Elordi were photographed enjoying a tropical getaway together in Hawaii recently.

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On Sunday, May 17, photos published by an outlet showed the pair relaxing on a beach while chatting closely together. Jenner wore a blue bikini and sunglasses while sipping wine, while Elordi kept things casual in blue shorts and a green hat.

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Source: MEGA The pair recently vacationed together in Hawaii, where their bond reportedly grew stronger

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The laid-back beach outing appeared to bring the pair even closer. “Kendall really didn’t expect to be this into him this fast, but Hawaii kind of changed everything,” a source told Page Six on Monday, May 18. “They got super close on that trip, and it definitely made their connection stronger. It’s becoming a lot more serious than she expected.”

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Source: MEGA Kylie Jenner’s friends and family can reportedly see how much she likes Jacob Elordi.

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According to the insider, Jenner has been loving how natural the relationship feels. The source added Kendall is “really happy right now and loves how easy things feel.” Those closest to the reality star have reportedly noticed the difference as well. “Her friends and family can see how much she likes him,” the insider shared.

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The budding romance has also reportedly blended easily into the couple’s social circle. Jenner and Elordi recently linked up with Kylie Jenner and her boyfriend, Timothée Chalamet, during a night out in Los Angeles. The foursome headed to a private Fanatics party with photographer Renell Medrano on Saturday, May 16, according to Page Six.