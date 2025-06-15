Jake Shane Confirms He and Joe Jonas Share Locations With Each Other: 'We Randomly Get Along Super Well'

A famous friendship Shane had long before his social media career skyrocketed is his one with Elliot Grainge — who welcomed his first child, daughter Eloise, with wife Sofia Richie in May 2024.

"Sofia's just the greatest mom in the world," Shane expresses of the model, whom he grew close to amid her relationship with Grainge. "She's so hands on and she's so obsessed with Eloise and so is Elliot."

"It's just so amazing to see they're so happy. Eloise is actually the cutest child in the entire world and just so happy and sweet," Shane gushes, noting how he wants the 1-year-old to call him "Guncle Jake" — a slang term for "gay uncle."

"They're really, really, really incredible," he adds of the parents-of-one.