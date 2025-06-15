Jake Shane Confirms He and Joe Jonas Share Locations With Each Other: 'We Randomly Get Along Super Well'
Jake Shane and Joe Jonas are the duo we did know we needed!
The influencer dishes on being pals with the Jonas Brothers band member and his other celebrity friendships while opening up about how CereVe is his one and only skincare holy grail.
Jake Shane and Joe Jonas Are Best Buds!
While speaking with OK!, Shane confirms a rumor online that he and Jonas share locations with one another.
"That is true," the comedian admits before shedding light on his bond with the "Cake by the Ocean" singer.
"Every time I'm in New York, we usually meet up for a drink and hang out," Shane shares, noting how he and Jonas "randomly get along super well."
Jake Shane Loves Being Eloise Grainge's 'Guncle'
A famous friendship Shane had long before his social media career skyrocketed is his one with Elliot Grainge — who welcomed his first child, daughter Eloise, with wife Sofia Richie in May 2024.
"Sofia's just the greatest mom in the world," Shane expresses of the model, whom he grew close to amid her relationship with Grainge. "She's so hands on and she's so obsessed with Eloise and so is Elliot."
"It's just so amazing to see they're so happy. Eloise is actually the cutest child in the entire world and just so happy and sweet," Shane gushes, noting how he wants the 1-year-old to call him "Guncle Jake" — a slang term for "gay uncle."
"They're really, really, really incredible," he adds of the parents-of-one.
Jake Shane Reacts to Taylor Swift Buying Back Her Music
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Although this celebrity isn't Shane's friend — although he's manifesting becoming her pal some day — OK! couldn't help but ask the "Therapuss" podcast host what his reaction was to recent news of Taylor Swift buying back the master recordings of her first six albums.
"I went to the original 1989 and I listened to 'Clean,'" Shane shares, confessing he wasn't disappointed like some other fans about likely never getting Reputation (Taylor's Version).
"I think I'm more excited for new music because we already have the old stuff. I'm more excited to hear what TS 12 has to offer," he explains.
CereVe Is Jake Shane-Approved
Aside from being buddy-buddy with some of the industry's most famous stars, Shane also can't believe he gets to work with some of the most renowned brands — like CereVe, a company he says was a "no-brainer" to work with.
"I'm notorious amongst my friends for not doing anything to my face, but the only thing I will use is CeraVe. I use it as soap and then I also use the A.M. facial moisturizer every single day — especially when I'm on tour."
"Because I'm walking everywhere and I get burnt really easily and my skin gets dry really easily, too, so to have both moisturizer and sunblock all in one is a godsend," he emphasizes. "And it lasts all the way until I go on stage so I don't need to reapply. It's really, truly the only brand I use for my skin."
One thing Shane appreciates greatly about CeraVe is that "it's for everybody."
"I've never heard a bad story with it. I've never heard someone be like, 'Oh, I can't use CeraVe.' You know, you hear that about so many brands, but I've never heard that about CeraVe," he points out. "I think this is because it's dermatologist approved. It's reliable. It's great for your skin. It's so accessible for everyone."
"I've been using CeraVe since I was a kid. To [now] be a part of a brand that I've been using for so long, it's just so cool," Shane concludes.