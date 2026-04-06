Politics CNN Star Jake Tapper Reads Donald Trump's 'Extraordinary Graphic' Iran Threat On-Air: Watch Source: @CNN/Youtube; MEGA Jake Tapper warned parents whose children may have been watching his show that he was about to drop some swear words. Lesley Abravanel April 6 2026, Published 1:19 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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CNN's Jake Tapper warned viewers with children before reading a profane Truth Social post from President Donald Trump on Easter Sunday. Tapper opened his State of the Union broadcast by warning parents that if children are watching, they should be prepared for very un-presidential language. Tapper was quoting an expletive-laden message from Trump addressed to Iranian leaders regarding the Strait of Hormuz, and he did not censor the post. “He has just threatened Iran in extraordinary graphic terms — giving the Iranian regime just over a day to either make a deal, reopen the Strait of Hormuz, or face h---,” Tapper warned. “If your children are watching, be warned, the president did not use polite language.”

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Jake Tapper reads Trump’s Truth Social post on the air:



“Open the Fuckin’ Strait, you crazy bastards, or you’ll be living in Hell.” pic.twitter.com/DYkaFNJFvo — IT’S TIME FOR JUSTICE (@LiddleSavages) April 6, 2026 Source: @LiddleSavages/X

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Source: @CNN/Youtube Jake Tapper read the Truth Social post aloud.

He then proceeded to read, word for word, the president’s post, which read, “Tuesday will be Power Plant Day and Bridge Day, all wrapped up in one in Iran. ‘There will be nothing like it. Open the f------ strait, you crazy b-------, or you’ll be living in h---. Just watch.'” In addition to the profanity, Tapper noted that the threatened destruction of civilian infrastructure is a war crime punishable by international law. “We should note that destroying civilian power infrastructure is generally considered to constitute a war crime under international law, though the president could argue that the infrastructure has dual use and also is utilized by Iran’s military,” Tapper said.

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Source: @DonaldJTrump/Truthsocial Donald Trump's Easter message was vulgar.

Guests on Tapper's show provided varied perspectives on the president's profane message. Brett McGurk, a veteran national security official who served under multiple administrations, including Trump's, described the message as an unsuccessful escalation tactic. He noted that while Trump appeared to be trying to force a deal, this type of aggressive public posturing often backfires because it forces Iranian leaders to respond in kind publicly, making secret "back-channel" diplomacy more difficult.

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Source: @CNN/Youtube Donald Trump's post sparked backlash.

Tapper has faced widespread criticism for not being aggressive enough in his coverage of Trump, while he spent much of President Joe Biden’s term scrutinizing the former president. While Tapper was uncharacteristically candid with the post, as was fellow CNN host Fareed Zakaria, other networks handled it a bit differently. One CNN viewer posted that seeing both anchors use the profanity was the "highlight of [their] day."

Source: MEGA Some TV personalities didn't read the message word for word.