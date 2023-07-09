OK Magazine
James Corden Angers Neighbors Over Plans to Build $10 Million Mansion in the U.K. Countryside: Source

jamescorden pp
Source: mega
By:

Jul. 9 2023, Published 7:00 a.m. ET

James Corden's neighbors aren't pleased by the late night talk show host's plans to construct a lavish $10 million mansion in their quiet town.

Corden is reportedly preparing to build the two-story, six-bedroom, seven-bathroom home in Oxfordshire, where he presently resides. Previous blueprints involved a large pool house with dual swimming pools, a massage room and a yoga studio, but it's been reported he's ditched those plans for a more toned-down layout.

jamescorden
Source: mega

However, insiders recently dished "people are upset over his design plans" and the poor state of his original property that he bought back in 2020. The estate has allegedly "become dilapidated," according to a source, who added that the neighbors have been "annoyed weeds were allowed to grow."

They further claimed, "Urban trespassers were hopping the gates of the unguarded property, making it a hangout for ne’er-do-wells."

jamescorden
Source: mega

This is far from the first time Corden has sparked backlash for his behavior. Last October, the television personality was temporarily banned from an upscale L.A. eatery after Corden was said to be "extremely nasty" to staff members.

"James Corden is a Hugely gifted comedian, but a tiny Cretin of a man. And the most abusive customer to my Balthazar servers since the restaurant opened 25 years ago," restaurant owner Keith McNally wrote via social media at the time. "I don’t often 86 a customer, to today I 86′d Corden. It did not make me laugh."

jamescorden
Source: mega

Corden later addressed the incident, explaining that while dining at the establishment with his wife — who has a serious food allergy — he made a "sarcastic, rude comment" about cooking the food himself after staffers got her order wrong three times.

"It is a comment I deeply regret. I understand the difficulties of being a server. I worked shifts at restaurants for years," he said. "I have such respect, and I value anyone that does such a job. And the team at that restaurant are so great. That's why I love it there."

Source: OK!

"I didn’t get up out of my seat. I didn’t call anyone names or use derogatory language," he continued. "I’ve been walking around thinking that I hadn’t done anything wrong, right, but the truth is I have. I made a rude comment and it was wrong, it was an unnecessary comment, it was ungracious to the server."

The insiders spoke with Star magazine about Corden's mansion plans.

