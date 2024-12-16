or
James Kennedy Ignores Questions About Domestic Violence Arrest as Girlfriend Ally Lewber Insists She's 'OK' After Incident

Photo of James Kennedy.
Source: MEGA

James Kennedy has resumed his regularly scheduled plans after his domestic violence arrest.

By:

Dec. 16 2024, Published 10:51 a.m. ET

James Kennedy is pleading the fifth after his domestic violence arrest on Tuesday, December 12.

The Vanderpump Rules star stayed silent when being pestered by paparazzi about his recent legal woes while trying to leave Long Beach Airport in California on Sunday, December 15, after returning from a DJ gig in Wisconsin.

james kennedy threw woman before misdemeanor domestic violence arrest
Source: MEGA

James Kennedy ignored questions about his recent arrest while traveling back to California from Wisconsin.

Dressed in a dark jacket and pants, Kennedy attempted to stay incognito by accessorizing with a black baseball cap, sunglasses and a pair of large headphones, as seen in a video shared by a news publication.

While trying to find his ride in a designated pickup area, Kennedy refused to respond when asked if he could share anything about the events leading up to his arrest for misdemeanor domestic violence. He also dodged questions about whether he's spoken to his girlfriend, Ally Lewber, since the ordeal.

james kennedy ally lewber ok reality stars domestic violence arrest
Source: MEGA

James Kennedy and Ally Lewber have been dating since 2022.

Instead, the reality star eventually located his ride before hopping in the backseat without saying a word.

The sighting came one day after Lewber released a statement to social media for the first time since her boyfriend was taken into police custody and released on a $20,000 bail, as OK! previously reported.

james kennedy ally lewber ok reality stars domestic violence arrest
Source: MEGA

James Kennedy was arrested for misdemeanor domestic violence.

"Thank you to everyone who has reached out with love and support and for checking in on me," the brunette beauty expressed via her Instagram Story on Saturday, December 14. "I’m OK and taking the time I need right now. I deeply appreciate all the kindness and respect for my privacy during this time."

Lewber has yet to be revealed as the unidentified woman Kennedy was accused of getting physical with, though he was with his girlfriend the night of the arrest at DIRECTV’s Christmas at Kathy’s holiday party at the reality star's home in Los Angeles.

At some point after leaving the festive gathering, Kennedy made his way back home — where Burbank Police later received a call "regarding an argument between a man and a woman."

A police report revealed the unnamed female's claims that Kennedy "lifted her up and threw her to the ground" and deemed the alleged altercation a "domestic incident."

james kennedy threw woman before misdemeanor domestic violence arrest pp
Source: MEGA

According to arrest documents, James Kennedy allegedly threw the anonymous woman before authorities intervened.

Kennedy's lawyers released a statement after the matter, explaining: "We are in the process of conducting our own investigation into the allegations levied by the Burbank Police Department against James. We understand that there were no injuries and we are hoping that, after careful review, the city’s attorneys will decide not to file formal charges."

The famed DJ and his girlfriend have been dating since January 2022.

TMZ tried questioning Kennedy at Long Beach Airport.

