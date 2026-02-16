James Van Der Beek Faced Financial Hardship Before His Tragic Death
Feb. 16 2026, Published 10:33 a.m. ET
James Van Der Beek confronted significant financial challenges, revealing he received "almost nothing" from residuals of Dawson's Creek.
This disclosure sheds light on why his family is now struggling financially following his death.
In a 2012 interview with Today, Van Der Beek stated, "There was no residual money. I was 20. It was a bad contract. I saw almost nothing from that." His role as the star of the popular series, which aired from 1998 to 2003, did not translate into lasting financial security. This lack of income forced him to take on other projects to support his family.
After Dawson's Creek, Van Der Beek sought work in shows like Don't Trust the B---- in Apartment 23. He expressed the importance of helping out his wife and kids, noting, "If you realized that you are going to have to start providing for yourself and for your family, it really forces you to buckle down."
Van Der Beek's wife, Kimberly, announced his passing at age 48 due to stage 3 colorectal cancer.
In her heartfelt statement posted on social media, she shared, "Our beloved James David Van Der Beek passed peacefully this morning." She emphasized his courage and grace during his final days, while also requesting privacy for the family as they navigate their grief.
The cost of colorectal cancer treatment is notably high, with the CDC reporting it as the second-most expensive cancer to treat. The financial burden placed on the Van Der Beek family is exacerbated by the average individual patient cost in the last year of life, which amounts to approximately $110,100.
Following his passing, friends established a GoFundMe campaign to help alleviate the financial pressure on the family. In just one day, the campaign raised nearly $1.8 million to cover living expenses, bills and the children’s education. A source close to the family described the current situation as a "significant financial strain," highlighting the uncertainty that lies ahead for them.
In his final months, James auctioned off memorabilia from his acting career to help with medical costs. He said to People in November 2025, "I've been storing these treasures for years... it feels good to be able to offer them."