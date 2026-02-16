James Van Der Beek Faced Financial Hardship Before His Tragic Death

Article continues below advertisement

James Van Der Beek confronted significant financial challenges, revealing he received "almost nothing" from residuals of Dawson's Creek. This disclosure sheds light on why his family is now struggling financially following his death.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA James Van Der Beek revealed he earned little from 'Dawson’s Creek' residuals.

Article continues below advertisement

In a 2012 interview with Today, Van Der Beek stated, "There was no residual money. I was 20. It was a bad contract. I saw almost nothing from that." His role as the star of the popular series, which aired from 1998 to 2003, did not translate into lasting financial security. This lack of income forced him to take on other projects to support his family.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA The late actor said his original contract left him with almost nothing.

Article continues below advertisement

After Dawson's Creek, Van Der Beek sought work in shows like Don't Trust the B---- in Apartment 23. He expressed the importance of helping out his wife and kids, noting, "If you realized that you are going to have to start providing for yourself and for your family, it really forces you to buckle down."

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA The star battled stage 3 colorectal cancer.

Article continues below advertisement

Van Der Beek's wife, Kimberly, announced his passing at age 48 due to stage 3 colorectal cancer. In her heartfelt statement posted on social media, she shared, "Our beloved James David Van Der Beek passed peacefully this morning." She emphasized his courage and grace during his final days, while also requesting privacy for the family as they navigate their grief.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA A GoFundMe raised nearly $3 million after James Van Der Beek's death.

Article continues below advertisement

The cost of colorectal cancer treatment is notably high, with the CDC reporting it as the second-most expensive cancer to treat. The financial burden placed on the Van Der Beek family is exacerbated by the average individual patient cost in the last year of life, which amounts to approximately $110,100.